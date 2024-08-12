List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Bobcat Celebrates $3.26M Renovation at Buford, Ga., Facility

    Bobcat completed a $3.26M renovation at its Buford, GA facility, enhancing workspaces for North American material handling departments. The investment modernized interior and exterior areas, fostering collaboration and innovation among employees. Buford facility supplies 30,000+ parts and houses a range of forklift models. Bobcat's expansion into material handling aims to provide more solutions for customers. Employment opportunities are available in various areas.

    Mon August 12, 2024 - National Edition
    Bobcat


    The Buford facility includes updated exterior signage.
    Photo courtesy of Bobcat
    The Buford facility includes updated exterior signage.
    The Buford facility includes updated exterior signage.   (Photo courtesy of Bobcat) The enhanced spaces support cross-functional teamwork and engagement.   (Photo courtesy of Bobcat) The investment in the Buford facility modernized conference rooms, break rooms and office spaces, improved the interior design, finishing and furnishing to align with other Bobcat locations and updated exterior signage.   (Photo courtesy of Bobcat)

    Bobcat Company, a global equipment, innovation and worksite solutions brand, recently completed a $3.26 million renovation at its Buford, Ga., location, which is home to Bobcat's North American material handling sales, service, marketing, parts and logistics departments.

    Bobcat recently brought material handling into the Bobcat brand, transitioning from Doosan Industrial Vehicle to Bobcat in early 2024.

    The investment in the Buford facility modernized conference rooms, break rooms and office spaces, improved the interior design, finishing and furnishing to align with other Bobcat locations and updated exterior signage. Featuring open seating and no cubicles, the enhanced spaces support cross-functional teamwork and engagement.

    "Investing in our facilities and operations to create collaborative, inspiring workplaces is one of many ways that Bobcat supports our employees," said Mike Ballweber, president, Doosan Bobcat North America. "Fostering our company's success alongside the dedicated team in Buford is a priority for us. We are thrilled to provide them with a work environment that encourages collaboration and drives innovation."

    The 200,000-sq.-ft. Buford facility houses a modern parts operation which supplies over 30,000 line items to support its affiliate groups. Additionally, the material handling product line includes 179 separate models with a full range of diesel, gas, liquid propane gas and electric forklifts, with capacities ranging from 3,000 to 55,000 lbs.

    "The growth of the Bobcat brand into the material handling industry allows us to provide even more solutions to help our customers accomplish more," said Jarrod Steck, Bobcat vice president of material handling products. "Our Buford team has grown by 40 percent in the last year and is still growing. Bobcat's investment in both people and facility illustrate our level of commitment to growing Bobcat's presence in this important market."

    More than 180 employees work at the Buford location — a significant increase since 2022. Opportunities for employment are available in product support, sales administration and product and parts areas.

    Shultz + Associates Architects supported the architecture plans, while Omega Construction served as the general contractor of the facility renovations.

    In addition to its operations in Buford, Bobcat has an extensive presence throughout the United States, as well as globally.




