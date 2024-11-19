List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Bobcat Celebrates Season of Giving With Volunteerism, Hurricane Relief, Philanthropic Support

    Bobcat Company and its employees are giving back through volunteerism, hurricane relief efforts, and philanthropic support. Over 1,350 employees volunteered in community projects, hurricane relief was provided in affected states, and $189,000 was donated to nonprofits in the fall campaign.

    Tue November 19, 2024 - National Edition
    Bobcat


    Bobcat Company is celebrating the season of giving as the organization and its employees wrap up several initiatives aimed at giving back and providing emergency disaster relief to local communities.

    Doosan Bobcat Community Days

    In early fall, Bobcat employees around the world — including throughout North America — gave back by volunteering in the communities where they live and work as part of its bi-annual Doosan Bobcat Community Days, a companywide volunteer effort.

    "Just as Doosan Bobcat's teams are committed to empowering customers and each other to accomplish more, we are also committed to building stronger communities and a better tomorrow," said Scott Park, Doosan Bobcat CEO and vice chairman. "By volunteering our time and talents, our employees around the world continue to make an impact on the communities where we live and work."

    To date, more than 1,350 employees across Doosan Bobcat's global footprint have volunteered more than 5,600 hours to support nearly 100 community projects this year.

    Employee volunteers carried out a variety of activities, including picking up roadside litter, planting trees and helping nonprofits with landscaping and facility tasks. In applicable projects, volunteers used a fleet of Bobcat equipment — such as compact loaders, excavators, compact tractors, mowers and more — to make tough jobs easier, while increasing efficiency and productivity.

    Hurricane Disaster Relief

    In late fall, Bobcat employees and dealers deployed Bobcat equipment, attachments and supplies to communities in several states impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Bobcat also donated $885,000 worth of equipment, including forklifts, portable generators and light towers, to The Salvation Army to support hurricane relief efforts in the Southeast United States.

    Bobcat Fall Giving Campaign

    Bobcat and its employees also recently wrapped up their fall giving campaign, donating more than $189,000 to 139 nonprofit organizations across the United States.

    Through this initiative, Bobcat supports employees by matching their donations dollar for dollar (up to $3,000 per person) to further amplify employees' generosity toward eligible, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations.

    "It is our mission to empower people, and being a good neighbor in our communities is part of our commitment and culture," Park continued. "We ensure our employees have the support and time to give back because making a difference in the world starts at home."

    For more information, visit bobcat.com.

    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10

    Doosan Bobcat Community Days — Bismarck, N.D.: Bismarck Dakota Zoo (Photo courtesy of Bobcat)
    Bobcat donated $885,000 worth of equipment, including forklifts, portable generators and light towers, to The Salvation Army to support hurricane relief efforts in the Southeast United States. (Photo courtesy of Bobcat)
    Doosan Bobcat Community Days — Fargo, N.D.: Red River Valley Zoo (Photo courtesy of Bobcat)
    Doosan Bobcat Community Days — Gwinner, N.D.: North Country Trail (Photo courtesy of Bobcat)
    Doosan Bobcat Community Days — Johnson Creek, Wis. (Photo courtesy of Bobcat)
    Doosan Bobcat Community Days — Litchfield, Minn.: Threads of Hope (Photo courtesy of Bobcat)
    Doosan Bobcat Community Days — Minneapolis, Minn.: Second Harvest Heartland (Photo courtesy of Bobcat)
    Doosan Bobcat Community Days — Rogers, Minn. (Photo courtesy of Bobcat)
    Doosan Bobcat Community Days — Wahpeton, N.D.: Chahinkapa Zoo (Photo courtesy of Bobcat)
    Doosan Bobcat Community Days — Wahpeton, N.D.: Richland Wilkin Emergency Food Pantry (Photo courtesy of Bobcat)




    Today's top stories

    Turner Construction Leads $675M Concourse Project

    NCDOT Engineers Able to Rebuild Gap in Key Highway Bridge Damaged By Hurricane

    Officials in Maryland Propose to Remove, Rebuild Both Spans of Chesapeake Bay Bridge

    National Attachments Celebrates Its 35th Anniversary

    Amtrak Secures $112M in Federal Funds to Upgrade 13 Projects in Northeast Corridor

    Alex Lyon & Son Hosts Rental Fleet Sale in Sauget, Illinois

    Philadelphia's National Association of Women in Construction Releases Inspiring Children's Book

    Coastal Conservation Group in La. Teams With Chevron, Others to Build New 'Super Reef'



     

    Read more about...

    Bobcat Doosan Bobcat Philanthropy







    \\ \\ \\