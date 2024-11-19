Bobcat Company and its employees are giving back through volunteerism, hurricane relief efforts, and philanthropic support. Over 1,350 employees volunteered in community projects, hurricane relief was provided in affected states, and $189,000 was donated to nonprofits in the fall campaign.

Bobcat Company is celebrating the season of giving as the organization and its employees wrap up several initiatives aimed at giving back and providing emergency disaster relief to local communities.

Doosan Bobcat Community Days

In early fall, Bobcat employees around the world — including throughout North America — gave back by volunteering in the communities where they live and work as part of its bi-annual Doosan Bobcat Community Days, a companywide volunteer effort.

"Just as Doosan Bobcat's teams are committed to empowering customers and each other to accomplish more, we are also committed to building stronger communities and a better tomorrow," said Scott Park, Doosan Bobcat CEO and vice chairman. "By volunteering our time and talents, our employees around the world continue to make an impact on the communities where we live and work."

To date, more than 1,350 employees across Doosan Bobcat's global footprint have volunteered more than 5,600 hours to support nearly 100 community projects this year.

Employee volunteers carried out a variety of activities, including picking up roadside litter, planting trees and helping nonprofits with landscaping and facility tasks. In applicable projects, volunteers used a fleet of Bobcat equipment — such as compact loaders, excavators, compact tractors, mowers and more — to make tough jobs easier, while increasing efficiency and productivity.

Hurricane Disaster Relief

In late fall, Bobcat employees and dealers deployed Bobcat equipment, attachments and supplies to communities in several states impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Bobcat also donated $885,000 worth of equipment, including forklifts, portable generators and light towers, to The Salvation Army to support hurricane relief efforts in the Southeast United States.

Bobcat Fall Giving Campaign

Bobcat and its employees also recently wrapped up their fall giving campaign, donating more than $189,000 to 139 nonprofit organizations across the United States.

Through this initiative, Bobcat supports employees by matching their donations dollar for dollar (up to $3,000 per person) to further amplify employees' generosity toward eligible, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations.

"It is our mission to empower people, and being a good neighbor in our communities is part of our commitment and culture," Park continued. "We ensure our employees have the support and time to give back because making a difference in the world starts at home."

For more information, visit bobcat.com.

