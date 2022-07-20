The Carolina Cowboys, one of eight teams in the new PBR Team Series, is set to begin competition on July 25 in Cheyenne, Wyo. (Photo courtesy of Business Wire)

Bobcat Company is breaking new ground with the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) as it sponsors the Carolina Cowboys, one of eight teams in the landmark new PBR Team Series bull riding league.

The inaugural PBR Team Series features head-to-head, 5-on-5 bull riding games among teams from Arizona, Missouri (2), North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas (2).

Based out of LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C., the Carolina Cowboys team is coached by Jerome Davis, a PBR co-founder and former bull riding World Champion. The current team roster includes Daylon Swearingen, Mason Taylor, Boudreaux Campbell, Ramon de Lima, Cannon Cravens, Cooper Davis, Junior Patrik Souza, Lane Nobles, Wingson da Silva, Nathan Hatchel, Cody Casper, Leonardo Lima and Wyatt Rogers. Swearingen is the current 2022 PBR World Champion, and Cooper Davis won the PBR World Championship in 2016.

"Professional bull riders are some of the toughest athletes in the world, and we know members of the Carolina Cowboys take on tough work and don't back down from a challenge — just like all of us at Bobcat," said Laura Ness Owens, vice president of marketing, brand and communications at Bobcat Company.

"This relationship with the PBR and the Carolina Cowboys shows support for talented, tough athletes in a sport that connects with many of our customers."

The PBR Team Series will feature 5-on-5 bull riding games during a 10-event, 112-game regular season, which begins at Cheyenne Frontier Days, July 25 to 26, in Cheyenne, Wyo. The Carolina Cowboys will host its inaugural homestand event, Sept. 9 to 11, at LJVM Coliseum. The team's "Cowboys Days" homestand will be the seventh event of the 2022 PBR Team Series regular season.

The regular season will be followed by a PBR Team Series Championship Nov. 4 to 6 in Las Vegas. Tickets are available at www.pbr.com/tickets.

Every game of the full 2022 Teams season will be covered on CBS Television Network, CBS Sports Network and/or Pluto TV.

"Every day Bobcat empowers people to accomplish more, and we extend that commitment through this sponsorship as we support some of the best bull riders in the world in the new team sport," said Mike Ballweber, president of Bobcat Company North America.

"Not only do we have operations in North Carolina, but our customers and PBR fans from around the country are very closely aligned, so we're pleased to be able to support the Carolina Cowboys and look forward to seeing a lot of great competitions this year."

For more information, visit www.Bobcat.com and https://pbr.com/teams/cowboys/.

