Bobcat Company celebrates Credo Award winners and patent achievements, honoring employees for innovation and intellectual property milestones. Recognitions align with the company's guiding principles and highlight individuals shaping the future of the organization and industries serviced.

Bobcat Company has honored nearly 150 employees as part of its annual Credo awards and patent recognition program.

These awards celebrate individuals and teams who have delivered bold innovations, transformed processes and built competitive advantages that propel the organization forward.

New to this year's program is a special recognition for employees who have reached significant patent milestones — those whose contributions to product development and intellectual property are shaping the future of Bobcat's offerings. Patents play a critical role in protecting the ingenuity that drives Bobcat forward with the same inventive spirit that, in 1958, led Bobcat to create the compact equipment industry.

The Credo awards are rooted in the Doosan Credo — a set of guiding principles that inform decisions, shape culture and unite Bobcat's global workforce.

"The Credo awards and patent milestone recognition shine a spotlight on the remarkable individuals and teams who are not only driving innovation but embodying the values that define Bobcat," said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America Inc. "By aligning their work with our Credo, these employees demonstrate a powerful blend of technical excellence, collaboration and purpose. Their contributions are shaping the future of our company and the industries we serve."

Patent Recognition: New Milestone in Innovation

As part of the expanded awards program, Bobcat recognized employees who have achieved notable patent milestones — those with 10 or more patents and those with 15 or more. These innovators embody Bobcat's commitment to continuous improvement and invention — pushing boundaries in electrification, autonomy, connectivity and design, and ensuring that Bobcat continues to set the industry standard.

Honorees with 10+ Patents:

• Dennis Agnew, acceleration manager

• Jeremy Harms, product manager

• Jim Breuer, director global product identity

• Jin-hup Yeu, chief industrial designer

• John Pfaff, director engineering

• Jonathan Roehrl, global director engineering

• Scott Schuh, chief technology officer and senior vice president

• Spencer Mindeman, global director engineering

Honorees with 15+ Patents:

• Chris Young, principal engineer

• Jeff Dahl, vice president global core technology

• Mark Bares, director quality

• Michael Wetzel, director product management

• Thomas Tokach, senior engineering specialist

For more information, visit bobcat.com.

