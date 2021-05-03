Bobcat Company announced a partnership with multi-platinum recording artist Justin Moore. Moore will serve as an official brand ambassador of Bobcat and the company will sponsor Moore's 2021 concert tour featuring his new eight-song collection, "Straight Outta The Country" (The Valory Music Co.).

The partnership also officially launched a fan sweepstakes, the Straight Outta the Country Giveaway, offering Bobcat prize giveaways and custom co-branded Bobcat and Moore swag. In addition, Moore will team up with Bobcat to make a charitable donation to benefit a nonprofit organization to be announced later this year.

"I have admired their products for many years, so I am proud to share my love of the Bobcat brand with my fans," said Justin Moore. "I am also honored to partner with Bobcat and join them in supporting charitable projects, as we share similar values and a commitment to giving back."

Bobcat has a long history of community support and engagement, including engaging volunteers and providing financial and in-kind support to organizations and programs to make a positive impact in local communities.

"We are extremely pleased to be working with Justin, as he shares similar values with Bobcat and believes in working hard and delivering top performance," said Laura Ness Owens, vice president of marketing, communication and public affairs at Doosan Bobcat North America. "Together, we are proud to support our community, and to make a positive impact on those needing assistance."

Announcing Straight Outta the Country Giveaway

The partnership also officially launches the Straight Outta the Country Giveaway, which will run from April 29 to Oct. 31, 2021. The contest gives fans the chance to win one of three Bobcat compact equipment prizes. Sweepstake prizes include:

Bobcat compact tractor with front-end loader – CT2025

Bobcat zero-turn mower - ZT6000 (61 in.)

Bobcat utility vehicle - UV34XL

For official rules and full details on how to enter, visit www.bobcat.com/country.

Winners will be selected in a random drawing and announced later this year.

The partnership also features co-branded t-shirts and baseball caps available for purchase to fans attending Moore's concerts.

As the latest celebrity to become a member of the Bobcat family, Justin Moore joins pro quarterback Carson Wentz and professional bull rider Jess Lockwood. Moore's 2021 tour is currently under way and tickets are available for shows across the United States. To learn more about city stops and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.justinmooremusic.com/tour.

