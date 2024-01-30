Photo courtesy of Bobcat Bobcat’s donation will support the engineering school through the University of Mary’s Vision 2030 Capital Campaign, a comprehensive strategic planning initiative to enhance and transform the university campus and offerings.

Bobcat Company is donating $250,000 to the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D., in support of the Hamm School of Engineering.

"Supporting STEM-based education is a key component of Bobcat's foundation of innovation — a longstanding belief that has generated community progress and fueled the curiosity needed to build the technology of tomorrow," said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America.

"We are proud to support University of Mary as they advance educational opportunities for the next generation of groundbreaking engineers."

Headquartered in West Fargo, N.D., Bobcat is the state's largest manufacturer and a major employer with more than 3,800 North Dakota-based employees at facilities in Bismarck, Gwinner, Fargo, West Fargo and Wahpeton. Bobcat's donation will support the engineering school through the University of Mary's Vision 2030 Capital Campaign, a comprehensive strategic planning initiative to enhance and transform the university campus and offerings.

The Hamm School of Engineering facility opened in 2020 and is designed to encourage collaboration and hands-on learning. The school offers ABET accredited degrees in mechanical, electrical and civil engineering. The Hamm School of Engineering also offers computer science, environmental engineering, construction engineering and construction management.

"We are extremely humbled and grateful for this gift from Bobcat Company, an innovative and industry leader throughout the world," said Jerome Richter, executive vice president at the University of Mary, and the person leading the Vision 2030 Capital Campaign.

"We appreciate Bobcat's continued commitment to our Hamm School of Engineering students. Our students are highly sought after, recruited by firms well before they graduate, and not only are they trained in technical skills, but also well-formed servant leaders who are culturally prepared for the workplace."

As the largest employer of engineers in North Dakota, Bobcat understands firsthand the tremendous need right now for engineers locally, regionally and globally. Data shows 70 percent of the students in the Hamm School of Engineering are from out of state, and last year, 67 percent of its graduates stayed in North Dakota to work for engineering firms. Therefore, this donation exemplifies the strong partnership between University of Mary and Bobcat, and just as important, the collaboration for continued growth and prosperity in the state.

Over the years, several Bobcat team members have served as advisor committee members for University of Mary engineering students. Bobcat also supports classroom presentations and senior design projects, and recruits University of Mary students every year for full-time employment, co-op and intern experiences throughout various departments.

"As a company based in North Dakota, we are committed to nurturing the state and region's future innovators, engineers and technology leaders," said Scott Schuh, Doosan Bobcat chief technology officer and senior vice president. "That requires investment in the initiatives that will create the next generation of STEM professionals, whose technology and engineering expertise will ensure our state's businesses continue to grow and thrive."

For students interested in learning more about employment, co-op or internship experiences at Bobcat, visit its booth at the University of Mary career fair on Feb. 22, from noon until 3 p.m. at Founders Hall inside the Lumen Vitae University Center (LVUC) on campus.

