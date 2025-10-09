Bobcat Company and employees donate over $200,000 to nonprofits, volunteer globally in community projects. Initiatives support causes like environmental preservation, STEM education, and honoring community heroes. Company values giving back to create a stronger world. Visit bobcat.com for more.

Bobcat photo Bobcat machines such as compact loaders, excavators, compact tractors and zero-turn mowers were used to increase efficiency and make a lasting impact.

Bobcat Company and its employees are giving back with several initiatives aimed at supporting local communities and nonprofit organizations.

As part of its annual Fall Giving Campaign, Bobcat and its employees donated more than $200,000 to 127 nonprofit organizations across North America and volunteered in their local communities as part of the company-organized Doosan Bobcat Community Days.

Employee-Led Donations Support Nonprofits

Through the Fall Giving Campaign, Bobcat matched employee donations dollar-for-dollar (up to $3,000 per person), amplifying the generosity of team members who supported eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations.

"Community support is at the heart of Bobcat's culture and values," said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America Inc. "Our Fall Giving Campaign is a powerful way to partner with our employees to champion causes that matter most to them and uplift nonprofits driving meaningful change."

Global Impact

The Fall Giving Campaign coincided with Doosan Bobcat Community Days — the company's biannual, global initiative dedicated to volunteerism. In 2025, more than 700 employees across 12 countries contributed thousands of volunteer hours to support community projects worldwide.

Employee volunteers engaged in a wide range of activities, from rejuvenating recreation spaces to picking up litter to stocking shelves at food pantries. In many cases, Bobcat machines such as compact loaders, excavators, compact tractors and zero-turn mowers were used to increase efficiency and make a lasting impact.

"Doosan Bobcat Community Days is about creating meaningful connections — both with one another and with the communities we're proud to be part of and serve around the world," said Scott Park, CEO and vice chairman of Doosan Bobcat Inc. "Our employees generously give their time and talents to make a real difference. That spirit of caring is what makes our company — and the communities we call home — stronger."

Strengthening Communities Through Giving

Throughout the year, Bobcat has supported projects that align with its commitment to environmental stewardship, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education and building stronger communities, including:

• "Work Worth Doing" — Throughout the year, Bobcat has supported and honored community heroes and organizations that are driving meaningful change in their communities. As part of the initiative, Bobcat enlisted its brand ambassadors to celebrate deserving individuals or organizations.

To celebrate Park and Recreation Month, Bobcat launched a social media campaign where every #WorkWorthDoing post sparked a donation to the National Recreation and Park Association, supporting vital environmental preservation efforts. Through this initiative, Bobcat contributed $150,000 to help protect and enhance outdoor spaces across the country.

• Education and STEM Initiatives – Bobcat donated $200,000 to The University of North Carolina at Charlotte's William States Lee College of Engineering to fund scholarships and expand STEM initiatives, supporting the next generation of engineers, supply chain experts and innovators.

• North Dakota's Gateway to Science Exhibit – Bobcat sponsored and built a hands-on, interactive excavator exhibit for the new outdoor space at North Dakota's Gateway to Science children's museum.

"Giving back is a fundamental part of who we are — and when we empower people to accomplish more, we help shape the kind of world we all want to live in," Park said.

For more information, visit bobcat.com.

