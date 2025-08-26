Bobcat Company introduces tank-mounted rotary-screw air compressors for performance in light-to-medium-duty applications. These units offer energy efficiency, low maintenance and a 5-year warranty, ideal for various industries. Displayed at FabTech 2025 in Chicago.

Bobcat photo The six new air compressors include the SA10TD, SA10T, SA15TD, SA15T, SA20TD and SA20T.

Bobcat Company is expanding its industrial air compressor lineup with the introduction of its tank-mounted series.

Bobcat's new tank-mounted rotary-screw air compressors are efficient, built for reliable performance in light-to-medium-duty applications and are capable of continuous-duty operation.

The six new air compressors include the SA10TD, SA10T, SA15TD, SA15T, SA20TD and SA20T. These products are available through Bobcat industrial air distributors today and will be on display at FabTech 2025, in Chicago, Ill., Sept. 8-11.

"Bobcat tank-mounted industrial air units deliver dependable performance and long-term value," said Patrick Jakeway, general manager of Bobcat Company. "Their rugged construction, energy efficiency and low maintenance make them an ideal choice for users who prioritize reliability and a low total cost of ownership across various applications."

Bobcat's tank-mounted air compressors offer a tri-voltage plug-and-play package with connectivity for up to four machines. The standard 120-gal. tank is available with and without a dryer and prefilter, and comes standard with 125 psi, with 100, 150 and 175 psi options available to match facility demands. They are useful in a variety of applications including automotive aftermarket, woodworking and metal fabrication.

These machines minimize downtime and consume less energy while powering your facility every day, due to high-quality components like IP55 electric motors, Star-Delta motor starter systems and high-efficiency airends, according to Bobcat.

Owners benefit from rugged reliability backed by a 5-year bumper-to-bumper warranty and United States-based parts and service support.

For more information, visit www.bobcat.com/na/en.

