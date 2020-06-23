Bobcat Company Expands Its Excavator Lineup With E165

The E165 excavator is ideal for heavy digging and lifting operations on commercial and residential building sites, underground utility applications, road and bridge projects.

Bobcat Company is expanding its excavator product offering with its newest addition: the Bobcat E165 large excavator. The E165 large excavator will be the largest excavator in the lineup.

Delivering class-leading hydraulic performance, the E165 provides reliable, steady power to save time with every digging cycle, according to the manufacturer.

The machine boasts leading lifting capabilities that enables operators to lift more with greater confidence so they can pick and place items with ease. The E165 also builds on the company's established reputation for delivering exceptional operator comfort and simplified maintenance.

Similar to the E145, the E165 complements the performance of 700 and 800 frame size Bobcat compact track and skid-steer loaders. The new excavator is ideal for heavy digging and lifting operations on commercial and residential building sites, underground utility applications, road and bridge projects.

Powerful Performance

The E165 — equipped with a 131 hp engine and conventional tail swing design — delivers hydraulics that provide reliable, steady power to the large excavator work group, saving excavator operators time with every digging cycle. The E165 boasts enhanced lifting capacity that enables operators to move items with ease, as well as more slew torque for slewing uphill, backfilling and all-around better productivity. With its advanced hydraulics and powerful pumps, the E165 delivers leading performance, according to the manufacturer.

The E165 has four selectable power modes to give operators adaptable performance to tackle the job at hand. Whether the priority is efficient fuel consumption or all-out power for tough digging applications, operators can set performance to the demands of the job all from the comfort of the cab. Plus, a convenient power boost button on the right-hand joystick temporarily increases hydraulic power to allow operators to break through hard ground.

Power+ mode: Get top work group speed to load trucks in less time or sustain peak performance in the most demanding applications.

Get top work group speed to load trucks in less time or sustain peak performance in the most demanding applications. Power mode: Command impressive power and performance for tough digging, quick loading and heavy lifting. Save even more time with fast travel.

Command impressive power and performance for tough digging, quick loading and heavy lifting. Save even more time with fast travel. Standard power mode: Get balanced performance and reduced fuel usage for routine digging, lifting and grading.

Get balanced performance and reduced fuel usage for routine digging, lifting and grading. Economy mode: Optimize fuel economy when power demands are lower or when doing precise digging and fine grading.

Additional E165 features include:

X-Frame Undercarriage: Increases ground clearance and maneuverability in softer ground conditions. The X-frame undercarriage has sloped surfaces that shed debris to prevent material buildup and reduce the time spent cleaning the undercarriage.

Increases ground clearance and maneuverability in softer ground conditions. The X-frame undercarriage has sloped surfaces that shed debris to prevent material buildup and reduce the time spent cleaning the undercarriage. Smart Power Control: Matches load to engine rpm, hydraulic pump torque and engine response, improving efficiency in any of the four power modes. This feature is only enabled while in digging work mode.

Matches load to engine rpm, hydraulic pump torque and engine response, improving efficiency in any of the four power modes. This feature is only enabled while in digging work mode. Variable Speed Control: Improves fuel efficiency by up to 5 percent by automatically reducing engine rpm during low workload requirements, such as the slew portion of the dig cycle.

Improves fuel efficiency by up to 5 percent by automatically reducing engine rpm during low workload requirements, such as the slew portion of the dig cycle. Pump Torque Control: Prevents engine overload by matching the hydraulic demand with available engine horsepower.

Prevents engine overload by matching the hydraulic demand with available engine horsepower. Auto Idle: Idles the engine automatically when machine movement stops for several seconds. This is a standard feature on Bobcat excavators to help save fuel and lower noise to improve operator comfort.

Idles the engine automatically when machine movement stops for several seconds. This is a standard feature on Bobcat excavators to help save fuel and lower noise to improve operator comfort. Auto Shift: Improves machine responsiveness and controllability by shifting to low range automatically when the load is high and back to high range when the load diminishes.

Exceptional Comfort

In addition to increased power, operators will also experience enhanced comfort inside the large cab. The pressurized cab features a seamless sound-isolating seal to keep sound levels extremely low inside the operator station. The cabin is isolated from the frame to reduce noise. Combined with the heated air-suspension seat, operators will experience minimized vibration and maximum comfort in a large excavator, according to the manufacturer.

The large cabin provides enhanced visibility for operators to the front and sides of the machine. An overhead window provides operators with great visibility above the machine, plus narrow corner pillars and small window joints — as well as a removable lower-front window — provide a view that allows operators to see the work comfortably, without obstruction or strain. Front and top sunshades provide additional protection from eye strain while enhancing comfort.

Other comfort features include a premium heat and air-conditioning system, an easy-to-read 7-inch LCD display panel and standard rearview and sideview cameras.

Easy Component Access

The new E165 includes wide-open access covers that provide plenty of room to reach the top side of the engine, while a hinged belly pan allows access from the bottom. Solid steel side covers provide quick access to regular daily maintenance items for easy upkeep and more uptime protection. Centralized grease banks can be easily accessed on the base of the boom to make essential daily maintenance quick and easy.

In addition, the excavator will remind operators when oil and oil filters need replacing before service is due, so it's easy to stay on top of maintenance needs. Operators also can review the hours worked since last servicing the machine as well as historical machine alerts via the bright, easy-to-read LCD monitor.

Quick Look: E165 Excavator

Rated Horsepower (Gross): 131hp

Operating weight: 38,376 lb.

Arm digging force: 18,077 lbf.

Bucket digging force: 25,794 lbf.

Max reach at ground level: 28.8 ft.

Dig depth: 20 ft.

Maximum dump height: 21.3 ft.

Width: 8.5 ft.

Tail swing type: Conventional

For more information, visit Bobcat.com.