Bobcat Company has launched a nationwide Bobcat Park and Rec Makeover Contest to give one community a $100,000 park makeover.

Contest Kick-off

To kick off the contest, Bobcat teamed up with its brand ambassador and renovation expert Chip Gaines for a baseball field makeover to inspire communities to see the potential in their local park and recreation spaces.

Bobcat brought its iconic white and orange equipment and a fleet of volunteers to Gaines' hometown of Waco, Texas, to make over a local ballfield.

Gaines, host of the hit show "Fixer Upper" and Magnolia co-founder, is an advocate for youth sports, having played baseball growing up and during college.

"I grew up playing ball at local parks, and now, my boys have too. Spending time outside and being involved in community sports is such a big part of our family's life, which makes me thrilled to partner with Bobcat here in Waco to renovate a local ballpark as they launch their national contest," said Gaines.

"It's projects like this that really bring a community together, today but also decades down the road."

Photo courtesy of Jenn Ackerman

Commitment to Community

The Bobcat Park and Rec Makeover Contest is open to communities in the United States with a shovel-ready park and recreation project. Funds can be used to renovate or create a park and recreation space or facility based on the winning community's needs.

"Bobcat is so much more than machines; we're a team and a brand committed to community and we're demonstrating that commitment by investing our time and resources to help build a stronger, better tomorrow," said Laura Ness Owens, Bobcat vice president of global brand and marketing.

Bobcat has long supported communities where its customers, dealers and employees live and work. In 2023, Bobcat partnered with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) to offer grants to create sustainable community park and recreation areas. Bobcat continues to work with NRPA as its partner for its Park and Rec Makeover Contest, as well as through its sponsorship of Park and Recreation Month.

"At Bobcat, we're all about building the kind of world we want to live in, and this contest is just one of the ways we're giving back to help communities thrive," Ness Owens explained. "Teaming up with Chip to fix up a ballpark in the Waco area is our way of encouraging people to take action in their own towns. It could be by nominating their community for a similar makeover or simply volunteering and getting involved. We want this partnership with Chip and our shared dedication to community to light a spark in others to give back and strengthen communities everywhere."

For full contest details, rules and regulations, and to enter for a chance to win, visit bobcat.com before Aug. 16, 2024.

Photo courtesy of Jenn Ackerman

