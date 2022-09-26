Brad Claus (L), VP Aftermarket Parts & Service, Bobcat Company and Fabio Duque, regional vice president Americas, perform the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Bobcat Company officially opened a new, 110,000-sq.-ft. Bobcat Aftermarket Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Reno, Nev., marking the first of two new Bobcat PDCs to open in the United States in 2022.

Joining the company's existing Bobcat Parts Distribution Center near Chicago in Woodridge, Ill., an additional regional location will open in Atlanta later this year.

"The opening of the Reno parts distribution center reinforces Bobcat's commitment to providing industry-leading service, as this new facility supports the businesses of our customers and dealer partners by providing greater parts availability and faster deliveries," said Mike Ballweber, president of Bobcat Company North America.

With the planned opening of the additional PDC in Atlanta, these two new, regional facilities will roughly double the company's warehouse footprint, adding approximately 445,000 sq. ft. of additional distribution and storage space to the existing 358,000-sq.-ft. primary parts distribution center in Chicago. All facilities are managed by APL Logistics.

Strategically located in the western United States at 9477 N. Virginia Street in Reno, with accessibility to major airports and highways, the new parts distribution center employs approximately 35 people and provides Bobcat dealers and customers with enhanced service options, increased inventory and faster parts delivery.

"This additional aftermarket parts distribution facility demonstrates our commitment to providing best-in-class uptime to our customers across United States and Canada," said Brad Claus, Bobcat Company vice president of aftermarket parts and service. "This investment will positively impact our dealer network and equipment owners by ensuring we can deliver the right parts at the right time."

These new distribution facilities located throughout the United States, along with expanded customer service teams, will enable quicker order-to-delivery times and the highest level of service for aftermarket parts, including same-day order processing and extended order hours; expanded dealer support programs and customer service hours; improved speed of delivery times and additional shipping carrier options.

The new aftermarket parts distribution centers are an important part of Bobcat's overall plans to meet growing demand for Bobcat equipment in the marketplace. Bobcat parts are available to order through local Bobcat dealers or at shop.bobcat.com.

