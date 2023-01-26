(L-R) are Jenessa McAllister, Bobcat Marketing Communication Specialist; Courtney Fletcher, Bobcat VP Legal; Troy Underhill, Bobcat PIT Solutions Site Leader; Mike Tietz, Bobcat Aftermarket General Manager; Mike Ballweber, Bobcat Company North America President; Scott Simnitch, Bobcat Aftermarket Operations Manager; Lance Mathern, VP Global Portable Power; David McBride, Bobcat Director of Parts & Marketing; Jonathan McDaniel, Bobcat Aftermarket Planning & Procurement Manager; and Benjamin Holston, Bobcat Aftermarket Operations Manager.

Bobcat Company has expanded its nationwide aftermarket parts distribution center (PDC) network with the opening of a new, 396,000-sq.-ft. facility in Atlanta.

This new facility, located in the West Fulton Commerce Park (1850 Oak Lawn Ave.), celebrated its grand opening Jan. 25. It is the second new Bobcat PDC opened in the past months to meet growing demand for Bobcat equipment in the marketplace.

Bobcat also opened a new PDC in Reno, Nev., in September 2022. These two new facilities join the company's existing Bobcat PDC near Chicago in Woodridge, Ill.

Strategically located in Atlanta with accessibility to major airports and highways, the new PDC provides Bobcat dealers and customers with enhanced service options, increased inventory and faster parts delivery.

"The opening of this new facility in Atlanta is reflective of Bobcat's growth and our ongoing commitment to providing a level of service befitting of a longtime, industry leader," said Mike Ballweber, president of Bobcat Company North America. "This facility is intentionally located in Georgia so we can support the businesses of our customers and dealer partners throughout the southeast region and beyond — all while providing them with greater parts availability and faster deliveries."

Bobcat's PDC facilities support same-day order processing and extended order hours; expanded dealer support programs and customer service hours; improved speed of delivery times; and additional shipping carrier options.

"This new facility demonstrates our continued commitment to providing best-in-class uptime and service to our customers across the United States and Canada," said Brad Claus, Bobcat Company vice president of aftermarket parts and service.

"We know these investments — first in Reno and now in Atlanta — will positively impact our dealer network and equipment owners by ensuring we can deliver the right parts at the right time in a more expedited manner thanks to geography and proximity."

With the opening of these two facilities, Bobcat has nearly doubled its warehouse footprint. Between the three locations (Woodridge, Reno and Atlanta), Bobcat's combined warehouse footprint in North American is now 896,000 sq. ft. The Bobcat PDC facilities are managed and staffed by APL Logistics, with the Atlanta location employing 85 people.

Bobcat parts are available to order through local Bobcat dealers or at shop.bobcat.com.

