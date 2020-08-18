The Zanesville location opened for business on June 22, but plans for an official grand opening have been put on hold due to current Coronavirus health concerns.

Bobcat Enterprises recently announced the newest addition to the company's growing network of locations serving southern Ohio and northern Kentucky. The new location, located at 3000 Dillon School Dr. in Zanesville, Ohio, expands the dealership's market presence eastward into central Ohio, providing the area with its first Bobcat store in many years.

The move on Bobcat Enterprises' part was driven by a number of factors, including Bobcat's entry into the compact tractor market.

"We at Bobcat Enterprises are excited by the opportunity to bring the dealership's lineup of world-class equipment and legendary service to new customers in Muskingum, Perry and Guernsey counties while offering closer proximity and enhanced service to our existing customer base within the area," said Chris Seta, area manager of Bobcat Enterprises.

Situated on nearly four acres with an option to expand, the new facility features a 2,500 sq. ft. show room with a parts counter and a 2,500 sq. ft. service area with two service bays and parts storage. The building, a preexisting structure, has undergone major upgrades to meet the standards for which Bobcat Enterprises is known.

The new full-service Zanesville branch location provides sales, rentals, parts and service for the dealerships full line of equipment. The initial staff at the new location includes a service tech, a parts counterperson, a customer support/inside sales representative and a rental and service writer.

The Zanesville location opened for business on June 22 and, according to Seta, plans for an official grand opening have been put on hold due to current Coronavirus health concerns.

Staff Members

Bobcat Enterprises also announced new staff at its Zanesville store: Alicia Shafer (parts counterperson), Jacob Parks (rental and service counterperson) and Colin Reichley (shop technician).

Shafer has more than 15 years of parts and inventory experience in the industry.

Parks has a sound knowledge of the industry and is tasked with growing the service and rental business at Zanesville.

Reichley is transferring from Bobcat's Reynoldsburg location and has many years of experience as a diesel technician.

According to Chris Seta, the company is, "Happy to have Alicia, Jacob and Colin as members of the Zanesville team."

About Bobcat Enterprises

Established in 1975, Bobcat Enterprises is headquartered outside of Cincinnati in Hamilton, Ohio, with locations in Mt. Orab, Hilliard, Reynoldsburg and Zanesville, Ohio, as well as branches in Lexington and Louisville, Ky.

The company is the authorized dealer of new and used Bobcat machines and attachments; Doosan excavators, loaders and articulated dump trucks; Bandit hand-fed chippers; Toro products; Green Climber mowers; aerial equipment; scissor lifts and boom lifts from JLG, Sky Trak; and Cronkhite Trailers.