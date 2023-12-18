Bobcat super-flow planers are high-powered attachments capable of milling concrete and asphalt up to 7 in. thick. (Bobcat photo)

Bobcat Company continued to expand its attachment offerings in 2023, empowering customers to accomplish more in landscaping, construction, forestry, agriculture and other industry applications. Bobcat offers hundreds of high-quality attachments and implements, providing customers with leading jobsite versatility.

"Compact loaders, excavators and other carriers are only as productive as the attachments and implements they power," said Lee Smith, general manager of Bobcat attachments. "Bobcat is continually developing attachments that help our customers expand their jobsite capabilities and accomplish more."

In 2023, Bobcat continued to expand its diverse lines of attachments and implements to include the following new products:

Super-Flow Planers: Bobcat super-flow planers are high-powered attachments capable of milling concrete and asphalt up to 7 in. thick. These versatile attachments take advantage of the extra hydraulic power available in the Bobcat T86 compact track loader and S86 skid-steer loader — the only compact loaders to offer three hydraulic flow options in one machine, with super flow generating up to 42 gpm and 4,061 psi. The super-flow planers are available in 24-in. and 48-in. cutting widths. Bobcat also offers a 40-in. planer compatible with both super-flow and high-flow hydraulics. In all, Bobcat offers six planer attachments that accommodate standard, high-flow and super-flow hydraulics.

Disc Mulchers: Bobcat introduced its disc mulcher attachment to help operators power through tough land-clearing applications. Compatible with a host of Bobcat skid-steer and compact track loaders, the disc mulcher features a high-velocity disc fitted with four-point, hardened-steel teeth that make fast work of trees and thick brush. The disc mulcher cuts down trees up to 14 in. thick and can turn heavy brush and trees up to 6 inches thick into a bed of mulch, making this attachment ideal for land-clearing applications within agriculture, landscaping, hardscaping and residential and commercial development. The disc mulcher is available in 48-in. and 60-in. cutting widths.

Drum Mulchers: Bobcat has introduced a drum mulcher attachment for select excavators. Previously offered for select compact track loaders and skid-steer loaders, drum mulchers make fast work of heavy brush and trees up to five inches thick. This attachment allows excavator operators to clear trees and stubborn overgrowth along steep roadsides, riverbanks and other hard-to-reach areas. Bobcat offers three models, the 28DMX, 36DMX and 50DMX, with cutting widths of 28, 36 and 50 in., respectively. The mulcher lineup can be operated with excavators ranging from 4 to 10 tons. Featuring axial piston hydraulic motors, these drum mulchers optimize rotor speed and torque for maximum productivity in a wide variety of land-clearing applications.

Augers: Dig holes with speed and plumb-line accuracy with a Bobcat auger attachment. Bobcat has expanded its lineup of hydraulic-powered augers with four new models, the 12PH, 14PH, 20PH and 25PH, which offer a variety of torque and speed options to match a wide range of soil conditions and applications. Durable Bobcat augers are compatible with compact loaders, excavators, compact wheel loaders, telehandlers, small articulated loaders, Toolcat utility work machines and mini track loaders. The new augers are part of a larger lineup with various widths and digging depths. The lineup includes augers with hex shafts and shafts that accommodate both hex and round bits.

Heavy-Duty Brush Cutters: The Bobcat heavy-duty brush cutter makes fast work of clearing heavy brush and small trees. The brush cutter's high-efficiency, direct-drive AP4 motor maximizes hydraulic horsepower for optimal cutting of tall, thick vegetation, including trees up to 10 in. in diameter. The high cutting speeds, combined with the heavy-duty blades and stump jumper, maximize inertia to cut through dense vegetation in one pass. Compatible with a variety of compact track loaders and skid-steer loaders, the heavy-duty brush cutter is available in 62-in., 74-in. and 86-in. cutting widths. The lineup offers five motor options which align with standard- and high-flow carriers.

Grapples: Bobcat has expanded its diverse lineup of grapples to include an 80-in. and 86-in. root grapple, industrial bucket grapple and industrial fork grapple. There are 16 total models to tackle a variety of jobsite needs. These heavy-duty grapples are compatible with a wide variety of skid-steer loaders, compact track loaders, mini-track loaders, Toolcat work machines, telehandlers, small articulated loaders and compact wheel loaders.

Brush Grapples: Bobcat brush grapples for compact tractors are the ideal property management attachment for gathering and stacking brush, tree limbs and other loose materials. Available in two sizes, the 48-in. grapple is compatible with Bobcat 1000-platform sub-compact tractors while the 60-in. grapple fits all 2000-platform compact tractor models. Lightweight, yet Bobcat tough, these grapples open wide to take big bites and get more done with every cycle.

Snow Blades for UTVs: With the Bobcat family of utility vehicle plows, operators can push back winter to get more use from their machine. Plow through deep drifts and quickly clear snow from wide sidewalks, walkways and driveways with the heavy-duty V blade, heavy-duty straight blade or the medium-duty, straight-blade attachment.

Finish Mowers: Maintain large lawns with PTO-driven finish mowers that are compatible with select Bobcat compact tractors, sub-compact tractors and the UW53 Toolcat utility work machine. These implements feature high blade speeds, convenient access to maintenance points and a rear discharge that allows operators to mow close to buildings and other structures. Connected to a 3-point hitch, the finishing mowers follow the ground contour to reduce scalping and leave behind an even, professional cut. Bobcat finish mowers are available in widths of 60 and 72 in.

Attachments are a cost-effective alternative to operating high-cost machines dedicated to performing a select few jobsite tasks. With Bobcat attachments, customers can expand their jobsite versatility, save time, reduce labor, generate new income sources and leave behind great results. In 2023, Bobcat also expanded its product offerings to include more time- and labor-saving components, including hydraulic tilt couplers and mechanical pin grabbers for excavators, as well as more laser-guided technology offerings.

For more information, visit Bobcat.com.

