Doosan Bobcat Inc., a company within Doosan Group, will showcase its latest product and technology concepts Jan. 9-12, 2024, at CES, the world's most influential technology event.

Located in the Doosan booth (5941, West Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center), Bobcat will highlight several machines and unveil a new concept machine during CES' Media Days at the Doosan press conference at 3 p.m., Jan. 8, at Mandalay Bay's Tradewinds ballroom.

"As a pioneer in the compact equipment industry, we are continually innovating to create solutions for our customers' toughest challenges," said Joel Honeyman, Doosan Bobcat vice president of global innovation.

"By combining emerging technologies with our proven products, we are developing cutting-edge solutions to meet the demands of a changing world as we transform how we work, build and live."

The Bobcat display within the Doosan booth offers show attendees the opportunity to see the machines up close and interact with technology demos. Highlights include:

New Smart Machine Transforms Farming

Bobcat is launching new technologies for a better, more sustainable world. This includes a concept machine that is designed to make farming more sustainable, efficient and smart through AI, autonomy and electric operation. This machine and technology will change the way work is done and will be announced at CES Media Days and on display the week of CES in the Doosan booth.

CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree: The All-Electric Bobcat S7X Skid-Steer Loader

Following the introduction of the all-electric Bobcat T7X compact track loader unveiled during CES 2022, Bobcat continues to evolve its all-electric product offering with the Bobcat S7X skid-steer loader.

Powered with a lithium-ion battery, the S7X steer-skid loader is all-electric, as Bobcat eliminated all hydraulics, and instead uses electric drive motors and ball screw actuators for lift and tilt functions. By eliminating the hydraulics, the S7X has 50 percent fewer components, simpler componentry and 96 percent less fluid, coolants and lubricants compared to traditional diesel-hydraulic loaders.

Bobcat was recognized as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree as the S7X was honored in the categories of "Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy" and "Smart Cities." The awards recognize outstanding product design and engineering in consumer technology products.

Advanced Display Technology Enhances Operator Productivity

Bobcat is displaying the future of advanced display technology with its transparent, touch display concept, which enables operators to seamlessly view both the job site and operation information.

Built into the cab door of the S7X, the display serves dual purposes by transforming the machine's main window to enhance operator productivity and efficiency to the task at hand. The display concept was developed in conjunction with LG Electronics and BSI Research.

Bobcat RogueX2 Concept Loader Tests Limits of Machine Functionality

Bobcat is showcasing its latest concept loader, the RogueX2. This all-electric and autonomous concept machine produces zero emissions, as it features a lithium-ion battery, electric drive system and electric actuated lift and tilt kinematics with no hydraulics. RogueX2 is the second iteration of this Bobcat invention. The RogueX and subsequent RogueX2 were built as a proving ground to advance the Bobcat innovation roadmap, evaluate customer perceptions and challenge the paradigms of traditional kinematics and machine functionality.

Built without a cab, this one-of-a-kind conceptual machine explores the idea of operating where humans cannot go to tackle more work in more places than ever from an autonomous or remote position. Show attendees can see the latest iteration of this loader with enhanced features designed to further advance the future of work.

Bobcat ZT6200 Autonomous Zero-Turn Mower Addresses Labor Challenges

Bobcat has advanced its innovations in the landscaping and grounds maintenance industries with its autonomous zero-turn mower, the Bobcat ZT6200. This machine offers game-changing efficiency and productivity by completing repetitive mowing tasks without the need for an onboard operator.

Designed to operate with software developed by Greenzie, the Bobcat autonomous mower allows operators to plot a perimeter and mark areas for the mower to avoid during autonomous operations. The machine utilizes specialized mapping to execute the most efficient route that can be repeated, all of which can be managed or customized on a simple smartphone app.

Bobcat Digital Technologies Revolutionize Job Site

Show attendees can learn how to get the most from Bobcat equipment with its digital products such as Bobcat MaxControl and Bobcat Machine IQ.

Bobcat will exhibit alongside other Doosan Group business units at CES including Doosan Enerbility, Doosan Robotics and HyAxiom Inc.

