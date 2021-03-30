Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Tue March 30, 2021 - National Edition
To meet the challenging demands of landscaping and site clearing jobs, Bobcat Company announced the launch of a log grapple attachment for mini track loaders and small articulated loaders.
Whether felling trees, loading logs onto trailers or transporting material, this free-hanging attachment adds superior force and agility where operators need it most, according to the manufacturer.
This all-new offering adds to Bobcat's attachment lineup. Bobcat offers more than 400 models of job-matched attachments for operators to choose from, with 30-plus unique attachments that work with Bobcat small articulated loaders and mini track loaders.
"The new log grapple is a solution for customers seeking maximum productivity by increasing the flexibility and versatility of an existing machine," said Britta Kopp, marketing manager at Doosan Bobcat. "This attachment delivers increased efficiency over doing tasks manually and will get the job done more quickly."
The log grapple comes equipped with heavy-duty teeth and reinforced tines, providing outstanding grip when managing unwieldy logs and brush. Rope bollards provide an additional anchor point, assisting with stability while at work.
Operators will appreciate the log grapple's 56-in. wide opening and rotation in all directions for increased productivity, reliability and ease of use. The design allows for easy clamping of logs and piles of brush, clearing areas — even in confined spaces — more quickly.
For increased operator control, the log grapple comes with an integrated tree pusher, ensuring material falls in the intended direction and accomplishes multiple tasks with one attachment.
For more information, visit www.bobcat.com.
This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.