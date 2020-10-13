Bobcat Machine IQ wireless communication, launched in 2019, is a service designed to help owners and fleet managers better utilize their machines.

Now it's been upgraded with two new subscription packages — Machine IQ Basics and Machine IQ Health and Security — for customers to check on the health of machines and remotely track information that enhances maintenance, security and performance.

How It Works

The Bobcat Machine IQ wireless communication solution connects customers to their machine's information anywhere and from any device.

Using Machine IQ, customers can monitor vital, time-saving information about their Bobcat compact excavators, skid-steer loaders or compact track loaders. This information helps customers better track and utilize their equipment while making maintenance and asset management more efficient.

Information recorded by the Bobcat Machine IQ system is delivered to Bobcat Owner Portal, a personalized website accessible via any internet-connected computer, smartphone or tablet. With access to more information, owners can better manage their Bobcat equipment and maintenance needs to increase machine uptime. Customers can register at my.Bobcat.com to access the Bobcat Owner Portal.

Machine IQ Basics

The Machine IQ Basics package is a subscription service that allows customers to effectively manage their fleet. The service is free for the first three years from the original equipment purchase date. Machine IQ Basic features include:

Basic Telematics — Tracks key information points, including GPS location and history, operating hours and last recorded fuel levels.

— Tracks key information points, including GPS location and history, operating hours and last recorded fuel levels. Custom Asset Name — Allows customers to create personalized names to quickly identify machines in a fleet.

— Allows customers to create personalized names to quickly identify machines in a fleet. Maintenance Interval Tracking — Tracks regular planned maintenance and custom maintenance schedules and allows customers to view high-level instructions in portal for each.

Health and Security Package

The Machine IQ Health and Security package gives customers the ability to upgrade their machine subscription to proactively monitor their equipment. This service is $200 per year plus a one-time $100 activation fee. It includes all Machine IQ Basic features plus the following advanced features.

Maintenance Reminder Email Alerts — Notifies customers via email when they are approaching regular maintenance. The alert provides high-level information on how to perform regular maintenance as well as on relevant parts. Customers can access the regular maintenance tracker to see what planned maintenance is coming up.

— Notifies customers via email when they are approaching regular maintenance. The alert provides high-level information on how to perform regular maintenance as well as on relevant parts. Customers can access the regular maintenance tracker to see what planned maintenance is coming up. Fault Code Notifications and Troubleshooting — Distributes alerts, a clear description and troubleshooting steps if the machine reports a fault code. Customers also can subscribe to email notifications for alerts and troubleshooting.

— Distributes alerts, a clear description and troubleshooting steps if the machine reports a fault code. Customers also can subscribe to email notifications for alerts and troubleshooting. Geofence Creation and Breach Notification — Provides customers with the ability to set up custom boundaries and receive email notifications the moment the machine leaves the specified operation footprint.

— Provides customers with the ability to set up custom boundaries and receive email notifications the moment the machine leaves the specified operation footprint. Curfew Creation and Breach Notifications — Alerts customers via email if their equipment is being operated outside of designated days or hours.

— Alerts customers via email if their equipment is being operated outside of designated days or hours. Machine Utilization Reporting — Tracks machine efficiency and utilization to help customers make more informed decisions. The feature compares idle time, working time and fuel usage as well as generates custom reports.

— Tracks machine efficiency and utilization to help customers make more informed decisions. The feature compares idle time, working time and fuel usage as well as generates custom reports. In-Portal Notification Management — Gives customers the ability monitor notifications within the portal. A clear notification counter on the home page provides a singular place to manage all important machine notifications.

For more information, visit Bobcat.com/owners/machine-iq.