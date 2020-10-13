Tue October 13, 2020 - National Edition
Bobcat Machine IQ wireless communication, launched in 2019, is a service designed to help owners and fleet managers better utilize their machines.
Now it's been upgraded with two new subscription packages — Machine IQ Basics and Machine IQ Health and Security — for customers to check on the health of machines and remotely track information that enhances maintenance, security and performance.
The Bobcat Machine IQ wireless communication solution connects customers to their machine's information anywhere and from any device.
Using Machine IQ, customers can monitor vital, time-saving information about their Bobcat compact excavators, skid-steer loaders or compact track loaders. This information helps customers better track and utilize their equipment while making maintenance and asset management more efficient.
Information recorded by the Bobcat Machine IQ system is delivered to Bobcat Owner Portal, a personalized website accessible via any internet-connected computer, smartphone or tablet. With access to more information, owners can better manage their Bobcat equipment and maintenance needs to increase machine uptime. Customers can register at my.Bobcat.com to access the Bobcat Owner Portal.
The Machine IQ Basics package is a subscription service that allows customers to effectively manage their fleet. The service is free for the first three years from the original equipment purchase date. Machine IQ Basic features include:
The Machine IQ Health and Security package gives customers the ability to upgrade their machine subscription to proactively monitor their equipment. This service is $200 per year plus a one-time $100 activation fee. It includes all Machine IQ Basic features plus the following advanced features.
For more information, visit Bobcat.com/owners/machine-iq.