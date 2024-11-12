Bobcat expands Machine IQ Remote Disable/Enable to more equipment models, allowing owners to remotely control engine access. Available in North America and Europe, it aids in theft prevention and equipment recovery, offering peace of mind to users and rental businesses.

Photo courtesy of Bobcat The Remote Engine Disable/Enable feature allows customer users in North America and Europe to remotely disable and re-enable their machine’s engine through the Owner Portal or Machine IQ app.

Bobcat Company has expanded its Machine IQ Remote Engine Disable/Enable technology to function with additional products in its lineup.

Originally announced in June 2024 on select compact track loaders and skid-steer loaders, the technology can now be additionally used for select Bobcat compact excavator, compact wheel loader and Toolcat utility work machine models. Equipment owners for models that do not have telematics hardware factory-installed can purchase an aftermarket kit through their local dealer.

With Remote Engine Disable/Enable, owners and operators can disable their equipment's engine with a few clicks, deterring theft and aiding in quick machine recovery. This feature also is valuable for rental businesses, enabling dealer owners to remotely stop equipment if rental agreement terms are not met.

If unauthorized use is suspected, owners can log into their Bobcat Owner Portal or Machine IQ app to pinpoint the location of their equipment and choose to disable the engine. Upon executing the disable command, any attempt to start an engine in an off state will fail. If the machine is in operation, the engine will shift into de-rate mode.

Remote Engine Disable/Enable is available for Machine IQ Health and Security subscribers with connected and compatible Bobcat machine(s).

For more information, visit bobcat.com.

