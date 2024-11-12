List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Bobcat Machine IQ Remote Engine Disable/Enable Available Across Additional Equipment

    Bobcat expands Machine IQ Remote Disable/Enable to more equipment models, allowing owners to remotely control engine access. Available in North America and Europe, it aids in theft prevention and equipment recovery, offering peace of mind to users and rental businesses.

    Tue November 12, 2024 - National Edition
    Bobcat


    The Remote Engine Disable/Enable feature allows customer users in North America and Europe to remotely disable and re-enable their machine’s engine through the Owner Portal or Machine IQ app.
    Photo courtesy of Bobcat
    The Remote Engine Disable/Enable feature allows customer users in North America and Europe to remotely disable and re-enable their machine’s engine through the Owner Portal or Machine IQ app.

    Bobcat Company has expanded its Machine IQ Remote Engine Disable/Enable technology to function with additional products in its lineup.

    Originally announced in June 2024 on select compact track loaders and skid-steer loaders, the technology can now be additionally used for select Bobcat compact excavator, compact wheel loader and Toolcat utility work machine models. Equipment owners for models that do not have telematics hardware factory-installed can purchase an aftermarket kit through their local dealer.

    The Remote Engine Disable/Enable feature allows customer users in North America and Europe to remotely disable and re-enable their machine's engine through the Owner Portal or Machine IQ app.

    With Remote Engine Disable/Enable, owners and operators can disable their equipment's engine with a few clicks, deterring theft and aiding in quick machine recovery. This feature also is valuable for rental businesses, enabling dealer owners to remotely stop equipment if rental agreement terms are not met.

    If unauthorized use is suspected, owners can log into their Bobcat Owner Portal or Machine IQ app to pinpoint the location of their equipment and choose to disable the engine. Upon executing the disable command, any attempt to start an engine in an off state will fail. If the machine is in operation, the engine will shift into de-rate mode.

    Remote Engine Disable/Enable is available for Machine IQ Health and Security subscribers with connected and compatible Bobcat machine(s).

    For more information, visit bobcat.com.




    Today's top stories

    Webber LLC Nears End of I-35 at SH 123 Project in Texas

    Hyundai Expands Tracked Dozer Line With Introduction of HD130 Model

    Brasfield & Gorrie Leads $330M Coca-Cola UNITED New HQ Project

    UMaine Building $82M Research Facility; Sen. Collins Helps Secure $133M for Bridge Replacements

    Kubota Forms Alliance to Raise Funds, Awareness for Programs for Vets

    Papé Machinery, ShoulderMaster Tout Strategic Partnership

    Port of Kalama Receives $26.3M Grant to Help Port Speed Grain to Market

    Topcon Addresses World's Water Insecurity Through Wine to Water Filter Build Event



     

    Read more about...

    Bobcat Technology Theft







    \\ \\ \\