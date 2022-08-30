The 58th annual Bobcat North Dakota Open, held Aug. 26 to 28 at the Fargo Country Club, brought the best amateur and pro golfers to compete while also supporting The Village Family Service Center — a local nonprofit agency providing behavioral health and community services to children and families throughout North Dakota and Minnesota.

Bobcat Company has served as the major corporate sponsor for the tournament since 1984.

"The Bobcat North Dakota Open is always a much-anticipated community event, and we are proud to support this tournament while giving back to local children and families who rely on The Village's services," said Mike Ballweber, president, Bobcat Company North America.

The tournament concluded with an awards ceremony and a donation check presented to The Village. The Village helps area residents enhance their lives through individual and family counseling, adoption services and other programs, such as Big Brothers Big Sisters.

"We are incredibly appreciative of the golfers, sponsors, volunteers and spectators who joined us at this year's tournament," said Kelly Olson, president and CEO of The Village Family Service Center. "Our longstanding partnership with Bobcat and the support from our many sponsors allow us to continue to meet community needs and improve overall well-being."

Bobcat has donated nearly $1.2 million to the organization since 1984. Additional major sponsors of the tournament include Bell Bank, Bremer Bank, D-S Beverages, J&M Printing, Lapham-Hickey Steel, Mutual of America and Swanston Equipment. To support the event, a group of more than 100 Bobcat employees and corporate and community members volunteered their time before and during the event.

The Bobcat North Dakota Open is a part of the Dakotas Tour, a 17-event, professional golf tour played in the states of Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Michael Mattiace is this year's champion. The professional golfer from Jacksonville, Fla., secured a victory in the last stop on the Dakotas Tour. Mattiace received $10,000 in purse winnings and a $4,500 stipend toward PGA Qualifying School.

For more information about tournament results, visit www.bobcatndopen.com.

About Village Family Service Center

The Village Family Service Center enhances lives through behavioral health and community services. Expertly trained counselors help those dealing with a wide range of issues — addiction, depression, trauma, debt, unplanned pregnancy and more. The Village also offers a mentoring program, employee assistance program, workplace training and consulting services. Its adoption services trace back to its founding as a home for orphaned children in 1891.

As times change, The Village's work evolves to meet current community needs. Today, The Village has offices in communities across North Dakota and Minnesota and reaches more than 80,000 people each year.

About Dakotas Tour

The Dakotas Tour is a developmental tour that has served as a starting point for many young pros coming out of college, wanting to sharpen their game prior to a shot at the PGA, Nationwide or Champions tours.

The Dakotas Tour is a 19-event professional golf tour played in the Midwest states of Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming and North and South Dakota. Professional golfers play for a total of approximately $750,000 over the course of a quick nine weeks, starting the week before the Fourth of July and ending the week after Labor Day.

Today's top stories