    Bobcat Showcases Newly Available Worksite Solutions at World of Concrete 2024

    Wed January 03, 2024 - National Edition
    Bobcat


    E40 compact excavator
    Photo courtesy of Bobcat
    E40 compact excavator
    From battery-powered equipment to portable power solutions, and light compaction to industry-leading concrete attachments, Bobcat Company is showcasing its vast lineup at World of Concrete 2024.

    Located in booth C5347 in the Central Hall, the Bobcat booth will feature solutions for concrete customers' toughest jobs and most challenging worksites. Booth highlights include:

    Bobcat Rebranded Portable Power Lineup — The exhibit will showcase the newly rebranded portable power lineup from Bobcat. In 2023, the company announced its global brand strategy to expand its product offering under the Bobcat name, giving customers more options for their worksite needs.

    Products at the show will include: the PA185v portable air compressor and PG25 portable generator.

    E40 Compact Excavator — Launched in September 2023, the Bobcat E40 compact excavator joins Bobcat's compact excavator lineup. With this machine, operators get high performance, fast cycle times and optimal maneuverability with practical features and pricing to match, according to the manufacturer. It's a minimal tail swing excavator, with less than 2 in. of overhang and a standard long arm.

    The E40's lift capacity is among the best in its class. It delivers an over-the-blade lift capacity and over-the-side lift capacity that is usually only achieved with conventional tail swing models.

    The E40 is an ideal jobsite solution for those who demand leading performance and the maneuverability to complete challenging work in confined job sites. The E40 offers premium performance with simplified option packages and pricing to match. Features of the new E40 include:

    • Powerful non-DPF, turbocharged Bobcat engine 
    • Standard long arm 
    • High lift capacity and powerful slewing performance 
    • Dual-flange track roller system for improved lift performance and a smoother ride 
    • Standard low-effort joysticks, LED lights and integrated lift eye 
    • Extensive attachment versatility

      Photo courtesy of Bobcat

      E40 compact excavator

    L95 Compact Wheel Loader — The Bobcat L95 provides exceptional material-handling capabilities with large bucket capacity, high lift height, swift travel speeds and the maneuverability operators need to accomplish more.

    The L95's compact size, tight turning radius and Power Bob-Tach interface enhance the machines' versatility, ensuring maximum performance and making it ideal for construction and concrete applications, according to the manufacturer.

    With a standard bucket capacity of 1.2 cu. yds. and 10.5 ft. of lift height, the L95 excels at material handling. Its electronic hydrostatic transmission (E-HST) delivers easy direction changes, efficient acceleration and low-effort speed control that helps operators tackle tough tasks on job sites big and small. A powerful combination of the E-HST transmission and horsepower management automatically adjusts the loader's drive system to maximize pushing and loading power.

    Photo courtesy of Bobcat

    L95 compact wheel loader

    Additional Equipment and Solutions on Display

    Bobcat also will have the following equipment and solutions on display at the booth:

    • MT100 mini track loader and new GPX bucket with greater capacity

      Photo courtesy of Bobcat

      MT100 mini track loader

    • Platinum T76 compact track loader with a 96 in. grader attachment and fully integrated TopCon laser receivers for on-grade accuracy every time

      Photo courtesy of Bobcat

      T76 compact track loader

    • S86 skid-steer loader with 84 in. HD box blade with Trimble LR410 receiver

      Photo courtesy of Bobcat

      S86 skid-steer loader

    • E10e battery-electric excavator with HB280 hydraulic breaker attachment

      Photo courtesy of Bobcat

      E10e battery-electric excavator

    • Light Compaction — R68P rammer; FP15.50 forward plate compactor; RP30.50 reversible plate compactor; TR75 trench roller

      Photo courtesy of Bobcat

      Light compaction lineup

    • Machine IQ telematics demonstration

      Photo courtesy of Bobcat

      Machine IQ telematics

    • Bobcat collision warning and avoidance system



