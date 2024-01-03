Photo courtesy of Bobcat E40 compact excavator

From battery-powered equipment to portable power solutions, and light compaction to industry-leading concrete attachments, Bobcat Company is showcasing its vast lineup at World of Concrete 2024.

Located in booth C5347 in the Central Hall, the Bobcat booth will feature solutions for concrete customers' toughest jobs and most challenging worksites. Booth highlights include:

Bobcat Rebranded Portable Power Lineup — The exhibit will showcase the newly rebranded portable power lineup from Bobcat. In 2023, the company announced its global brand strategy to expand its product offering under the Bobcat name, giving customers more options for their worksite needs.

Products at the show will include: the PA185v portable air compressor and PG25 portable generator.

E40 Compact Excavator — Launched in September 2023, the Bobcat E40 compact excavator joins Bobcat's compact excavator lineup. With this machine, operators get high performance, fast cycle times and optimal maneuverability with practical features and pricing to match, according to the manufacturer. It's a minimal tail swing excavator, with less than 2 in. of overhang and a standard long arm.

The E40's lift capacity is among the best in its class. It delivers an over-the-blade lift capacity and over-the-side lift capacity that is usually only achieved with conventional tail swing models.

The E40 is an ideal jobsite solution for those who demand leading performance and the maneuverability to complete challenging work in confined job sites. The E40 offers premium performance with simplified option packages and pricing to match. Features of the new E40 include:

Powerful non-DPF, turbocharged Bobcat engine

Standard long arm

High lift capacity and powerful slewing performance

Dual-flange track roller system for improved lift performance and a smoother ride

Standard low-effort joysticks, LED lights and integrated lift eye

Extensive attachment versatility Photo courtesy of Bobcat

L95 Compact Wheel Loader — The Bobcat L95 provides exceptional material-handling capabilities with large bucket capacity, high lift height, swift travel speeds and the maneuverability operators need to accomplish more.

The L95's compact size, tight turning radius and Power Bob-Tach interface enhance the machines' versatility, ensuring maximum performance and making it ideal for construction and concrete applications, according to the manufacturer.

With a standard bucket capacity of 1.2 cu. yds. and 10.5 ft. of lift height, the L95 excels at material handling. Its electronic hydrostatic transmission (E-HST) delivers easy direction changes, efficient acceleration and low-effort speed control that helps operators tackle tough tasks on job sites big and small. A powerful combination of the E-HST transmission and horsepower management automatically adjusts the loader's drive system to maximize pushing and loading power.

Photo courtesy of Bobcat

Additional Equipment and Solutions on Display

Bobcat also will have the following equipment and solutions on display at the booth:

MT100 mini track loader and new GPX bucket with greater capacity Photo courtesy of Bobcat

Platinum T76 compact track loader with a 96 in. grader attachment and fully integrated TopCon laser receivers for on-grade accuracy every time Photo courtesy of Bobcat

S86 skid-steer loader with 84 in. HD box blade with Trimble LR410 receiver Photo courtesy of Bobcat

E10e battery-electric excavator with HB280 hydraulic breaker attachment Photo courtesy of Bobcat

Light Compaction — R68P rammer; FP15.50 forward plate compactor; RP30.50 reversible plate compactor; TR75 trench roller Photo courtesy of Bobcat

Machine IQ telematics demonstration Photo courtesy of Bobcat

Bobcat collision warning and avoidance system

Today's top stories