Bobcat Company, a global compact equipment, innovation and worksite solutions brand, is preparing to showcase its most robust lineup ever at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas, March 14 to 18.

The brand will celebrate its newest innovations, digital solutions, equipment and expertise in bold new ways during the show, which also coincides with the company's 65th anniversary year.

"Our groundbreaking legacy as the inventors of the compact equipment industry is just the start of our story. Our company growth since then is unparalleled, from our innovations in electrification and digital technologies to our enhanced core product portfolio," said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America.

"It is a transformative time for our company and our brand, and we are ready to unveil our newest concept machines and share some exciting news about the expansion of our brand at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023."

Perfect Equipment Matches for Any Task

Along with the introduction of new products and solutions, Bobcat also will have several recently launched products on display at the show, as well as longtime staples of the brand. Equipment on display also will showcase optional accessories and new and innovative attachment offerings. The booth features:

Compact Track and Skid-Steer Loaders, Compact Wheel Loaders, Excavators, Telehandlers

T7X all-electric compact track loader

T86 compact track loader and S86 skid-steer loader

S650 skid-steer loader

Battery-electric excavators, including the E10e, E19e and E32e

Limited Edition Platinum Machines: T76 Platinum compact track loader and E42 Platinum compact excavator. See the newest Platinum machines from Bobcat with the addition of the E42 compact excavator as part of its 2023 offering.

E145 large excavator

E60 compact excavator with intelligent controls

TL519 telehandler

L95 compact wheel loader: Bobcat is previewing its newest and most powerful compact wheel loader yet. The L95 offers the largest bucket size, increased lift performance, 74 hp and travel speeds up to 25 mph. Available in 2024, get a first look at this new machine at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023.

Grounds Maintenance Equipment

L28 small articulated loader

MT100 mini track loader

UW56 Toolcat utility work machine

UV34XL utility vehicle

CT2025 compact tractor

ZT7000 zero-turn mower

Light Compaction

R60 rammer

FP15.50 forward plate compactor

RP22.40 reversible plate compactor

TR75 trench roller

Attachments

Super Flow Attachments: Super Flow Drum Mulcher, Super Flow Snowblower and Super Flow Planer

Brushcat Rotary Cutter: New 54-in. attachment

Severe Duty Bucket: Newly fitted with ESCO teeth and shanks for increased durability and operator uptime

SP13 Box Spreader for Bobcat Toolcat and UTV products

Soil & Asphalt Spreader

Snow Pusher Pro

Portable Power

Portable air compressors

Portable generators

Bigger, Bolder Innovations

As the inventor of the compact equipment industry, Bobcat continues to reimagine the future of the industry and how work gets done. With innovations in electrification, autonomy and digital technology, Bobcat is accelerating the industry's progress, while also offering customers increased choice, improved performance and advanced technology to work smarter.

Bobcat will exhibit several innovative products and technologies at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023, More information on its in-booth innovation highlights will be released soon.

In-Booth Experiences

Come to see the equipment and technology, stay for the experiences.

The Bobcat booth offers an experience for all fans of the brand. Get a firsthand look at the latest machines, visit the merchandise stand for limited-edition Bobcat apparel and gifts, and be among the first to try Bobcat's new, beta video game, Groundbreaker Rumble.

Groundbreaker Rumble

Groundbreaker Rumble puts operators on virtual job sites with challenges and tasks to accomplish.

Lace up the boots of an equipment operator and utilize a fleet of Bobcat equipment to tackle the game's toughest challenges. Put your skills to the test by selecting your Bobcat equipment and attachments to complete challenges in this arcade-style game. Levels can be replayed to try different strategies or machinery to claim a better score.

While the video game is still under development, show attendees can get a sneak peek and experience it firsthand.

On-stage Presentations

Bobcat leaders, partners and ambassadors will take to the Bobcat in-booth stage on several topics, including company updates, machine performance, electrification, autonomous operation, community involvement and the Bobcat brand.

Bobcat is located in booth W41544 in the West Hall. For more information, visit bobcat.com/na.

