Boise Airport selects Hensel Phelps for $700 million Concourse A and Terminal Improvements projects to accommodate passenger growth. CM/GC model ensures flexibility and cost certainty. No local tax dollars used. Hensel Phelps, a leading aviation construction firm, chosen after rigorous evaluation process.

Boise Airport graphic Multiple improvements are associated with BOI Upgrade.

Boise Airport (BOI) announced on Sept. 3, 2025, the selection of Hensel Phelps as construction manager/general contractor for the Concourse A and Terminal Improvements project, which are key components of the BOI Upgrade expansion effort that began in 2019.

The Boise City Council approved the contract for Hensel Phelps at its Aug. 19 meeting. The contract has a not-to-exceed amount of $700 million for projects scheduled through 2029.

Within this term, multiple guaranteed maximum price agreements will be developed and brought to the city council for approval. The agreements will align with constructing the following:

• a new, expanded back-of-house baggage handling system to support increasing passenger volumes;

• a central utility plant to meet the heating, cooling and electrical needs of Concourse A and the rest of the terminal;

• Concourse A, featuring up to 10 new gates to accommodate future passenger growth and air service offerings; and

• two phases of enhancements to improve passenger flow and increase capacity in the existing terminal.

The construction manager/general contractor (CM/GC) model being used for these projects helps ensure collaboration, flexibility and cost certainty— especially important for complex, phased construction in an operating airport.

Unlike the traditional design–bid–build approach, CM/GC allows the contractor to be involved early in the design process, offering valuable input on constructability, phasing, scheduling and budgeting.

The not-to-exceed framework of this agreement enhances flexibility, allowing the airport to issue task orders as funding becomes available and project priorities evolve. Importantly, no local taxpayer dollars are used to fund capital projects or operational expenses at Boise Airport.

Hensel Phelps was selected following an extensive evaluation process that began in January 2025, when the airport issued a request for qualifications. Of the seven firms that submitted proposals, four were invited to interview with an evaluation committee comprised of city of Boise leaders and industry experts. The evaluation committee ultimately recommended Hensel Phelps to Boise City Council for approval.

Headquartered in Greeley, Colo., Hensel Phelps is a nationally recognized leader in aviation construction, with a portfolio of more than 375 major aviation projects totaling $29 billion. Their experience includes passenger terminals and concourse expansions, baggage handling systems, security upgrades and more.

The Concourse A and Terminal Improvements projects are part of Boise Airport's broader BOI Upgrade capital development program, designed to meet the needs of the fast-growing Boise and Treasure Valley region.

Since 2014, Boise Airport has experienced an 81 percent increase in passenger traffic, reaching nearly 5 million passengers in 2024. Passenger volumes in the first half of 2025 have already surpassed last year's record-setting numbers. To meet this demand, the airport has already completed several major projects under the BOI Upgrade initiative, including:

• expanded security checkpoint;

• new public and employee parking garages; and

• ongoing construction of a new rental car center. 

