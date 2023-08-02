BOMAG’s complete line of compactors, pavers and milling machines, as well as the landfill equipment, enables Power Motive Corporation to be a one-stop solution for its customers.

BOMAG Americas has signed Power Motive Corporation (PMC) as the new dealer for the state of Arizona.

From the company's Phoenix, Chandler and Tucson locations, PMC will provide its customers with sales, service and parts support for the full BOMAG product line, spanning from light equipment to landfill compactors.

In business for more than 60 years, PMC has focused on a customer-centric business model, building long-term relationships that carry through the life of the machine. The heavy equipment distributor offers a full range of earthmoving and construction equipment and has a well-earned reputation for being "The Product Support People."

BOMAG's complete line of compactors, pavers and milling machines, as well as the landfill equipment, enables PMC to be a one-stop solution for its customers.

"Power Motive's business model of offering strong product support aligns with ours, and their reputation for providing superior after-the-sale services is already paying off for BOMAG in Arizona," said Cole Renken, vice president of sales and marketing of BOMAG Americas.

"We are proud to welcome them into the BOMAG network. This partnership is truly a winning combination for all contractors in the state."

With Arizona's year-round construction and paving season, PMC's primary objective in adding the line was to partner with a manufacturer that supplies rugged, innovative equipment to round out the company's construction and earthmoving lines.

"We found this and more with BOMAG," said Dan Burget, vice president of Power Motive Corporation. "Beyond the one-stop shopping experience for our existing customers, BOMAG's broad range of paving and milling equipment allows us to serve a broader range of contractors. We are excited to move forward and foster more customer relationships with BOMAG."

Integrating decades of compaction experience into machine design, the extensive BOMAG range of light equipment features vibratory tampers, single and reversible plate compactors, multipurpose compactor, and small single and double drum rollers. The manufacturer's more than 30 single drum and high-speed soil compactor models include smooth and padfoot drum designs reaching 31,000 lb. and widths of 84.1 in.

BOMAG's purpose-built landfill compactor line ranges in size from 57,000 lb. to more than 124,000 lb. with an exclusive wheel design that delivers enhanced compaction results.

PMC now sells and supports a full range of equipment for paving contractors, including asphalt rollers, cold planers and pavers. More than 40 double drum and pneumatic tire rollers deliver compaction widths from 35.4 to 84.1 in. and integrate exclusive BOMAG technologies like BOMAP, ECONOMIZER and ASPHALT MANAGER.

With 14 models to choose from, the BOMAG range of cold planers offer milling withs from 20 to 87 in. Offering exclusive features like FRAMERAISE, SMARTRAC, MAGMALIFE and SIDEVIEW, BOMAG pavers range from the compact BF 200 C-2 for paths and small construction sites to the mainline CR 1030 Series. BOMAG's versatile recyclers and stabilizers deliver fast and efficient full-depth reclamation of roads and soil stabilization for a variety of projects.

For more information, visit www.bomag.com/us-en and www.powermotivecorp.com

