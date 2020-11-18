Bomag Americas CR 1030 T Paver for Mountainous Jobs

The Bomag Americas CR 1030 T meets and exceeds Caltrans’ new ride specs, which makes for smoother transitions.

Hat Creek Construction & Materials Inc. recently took delivery of a brand new Bomag Americas CR 1030 T paving machine from Herrmann Equipment Inc. The company was in the market for its first tracked paver to assist in its numerous mountainous paving projects.

Weston Hutchings, vice president of Hat Creek Construction & Materials Inc., said, "Our paving team has been requesting a track paver due to its ability to climb grades and handle curves on the two-lane highway projects. The Bomag Americas CR 1030 T meets and exceeds Caltrans' new ride specs, which makes for smoother transitions. This is especially important on the terrain connecting driveways on our rural mountain roads,. The visibility and state-of-the-art electronics on our new Bomag Americas paver make this machine our operator's favorite."

Hutchings added, "When it came down to making a buying decision, Matthew Herrmann's expertise and amazing individual support tipped the scale. We value our relationship with Matthew Herrmann and the Herrmann Equipment team. Recently, we had some questions and needed guidance on our new machine. I called Matthew the night before a big project, and he dropped everything and traveled to our job site to help us out. We appreciate the fact that Herrmann Equipment is local and can service our needs fast and efficiently. Their customer service is simply impeccable."

Herrmann Equipment stands by its business philosophy.

"We started as a niche business distributor company and continue today to be a distributor of specialty equipment for a single industry. The philosophy, then and now, is having exceptional equipment and providing exceptional after-sale support of both service and parts," the company said.

Matt Nelson, director of sales of the western region, added, "Herrmann Equipment not only is a locally owned and operated business, but brings decades of experience and knowledge in the paving industry and surpasses customer service year after year. Bomag Americas is proud to have Herrmann Equipment as a flagship within our dealer partner network."

Austin Miller, manager of paving business development, said, "It just proves that taking the time to design and develop the right machine for the customer is the key to product performance. And Herrmann Equipment makes our Bomag brand stand above with excellent service and dedicated technical staff.. Herrmann Equipment and Bomag Americas partner alongside our customers like Hat Creek Construction & Materials transforming the California infrastructure for the future."