BOMAG Americas appoints Linder Industrial Machinery as the exclusive full-line dealer for Virginia, providing sales, rental, service and parts for a wide range of construction, roadbuilding and landfill equipment.

BOMAG Americas announces an expansion of Linder Industrial Machinery's territory to include the commonwealth of Virginia.

Linder now provides its customers with sales, rental, service and parts support for BOMAG's full range of asphalt distribution and compaction, paving, milling and recycling/stabilizing equipment, single drum rollers and soil compactors and landfill compactors.

"Linder is a very successful dealer for BOMAG in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas and we are excited to extend this established and successful partnership to Va.," said Christoph Thiesbrummel, vice president of sales and marketing of BOMAG Americas. "Linder's unique business philosophy places customers at the top of the organizational chart, putting their customers' needs at the forefront of the business. This philosophy has served BOMAG construction, roadbuilding and landfill equipment customers well for years."

With operations established in 1953, Linder covers the new Va. territory from five branches located in Bealeton, Chesapeake, Chester, Fishersville and Salem. Linder carries a wide range of new, used and rental equipment for customers as well as an extensive OEM parts inventory, remanufactured exchange components, aftermarket parts and a professional staff of customer support managers. Skilled service technicians provide technical support and training for customers, according to the company.

"We look forward to bringing our reputation for exceptional product support to BOMAG customers in Virginia, ensuring they have the partner they need to be successful," said Linder President and CEO John Coughlin. "We only offer state-of-the-art equipment from leading manufacturers, and BOMAG's range of asphalt, soil and waste equipment solutions is the best in the business. The Linder-BOMAG relationship is proven to be the partnership to help customers succeed in their business."

