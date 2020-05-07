--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Bomag Americas Supports Construction Angels Charity

Thu May 07, 2020 - National Edition
Bomag


The Bomag t-shirt campaign raised nearly $7,000 in donations for Construction Angels. Bomag Americas dedicated a portion of its ConExpo 2020 booth space to a t-shirt campaign to raise money for Construction Angels.

Bomag Americas raised nearly $7,000 during ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 in Las Vegas, to support Construction Angels, a 501(C)3 non-profit organization.

Construction Angels was founded by Kristi Gibbs with the mission of providing immediate financial assistance and grief counseling for the children and spouse of a construction worker fatally wounded on the job site.

Construction Angels offer construction scholarship opportunities to qualified applicants, and additional scholarships to surviving children of fallen workers. They also focus on promoting job site safety awareness.

To support Construction Angels, Bomag Americas dedicated a portion of its ConExpo booth space to run a t-shirt campaign. Bomag asked for a minimum five-dollar donation in exchange for a Bomag-branded t-shirt. There were 14 different t-shirt styles available, and they all featured the outline of a Bomag machine or service icon on the front and a fun product- or service-related saying on the back. Some of the sayings were "I Eat Asphalt for Lunch" (Mills), "Good Vibrations" (BMP 8500 Trench Roller) and "If I Can't Fix It, No One Can" (Service).

"Bomag is excited to partner with Construction Angels on this and future campaigns. We had an overwhelming response to the promotion at the show and are happy that Bomag was able to donate nearly $7,000 to help families of road construction workers who have lost their lives in work-related accidents. It's a great cause, and it reflects Bomag's core initiatives promoting jobsite safety awareness," said Dena Jenkins, Bomag marketing communications manager.

For more information about Construction Angels, visit www.constructionangels.us.

Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Bomag CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 Construction Angels Philanthropy