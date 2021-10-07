Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Bomag Appoints Chris Colwell as Vice President of Milling, Paving

Thu October 07, 2021 - National Edition
Bomag


On Sept. 13, Chris Colwell joined Bomag as vice president of milling and paving.
Bomag Americas Inc. has welcomed Chris Colwell as vice president of milling and paving.

Colwell will be responsible for developing and leading a new business unit segment focused on optimizing the sales and product support for milling, paving and reclaiming customers.

Colwell brings 35 plus years of road construction equipment experience, having worked for both manufacturers and dealers, so he has a keen understanding of what is required to support end users.

Prior to joining Bomag, he spent 10 years with Astec Industries, with his most recent positions as vice president channel management and president of Carlson Paving Products. Prior to joining Astec, Colwell spent several years managing a road construction equipment dealership based in Michigan.

"Colwell's extensive background in roadbuilding products, change leadership and understanding the high sense of urgency to provide immediate solutions for customers is exactly what Bomag requires to help customers expand their business with us," said Rob Mueckler, president of Bomag.

"I strongly believe in Bomag's products, its vision to strengthen its presence in the roadbuilding sector and, most importantly, the commitment Bomag has to additional investments to improve support for milling, paving, and reclaiming customers," Colwell said. "I look forward to leading a dedicated team of sales, product and service personnel to support our customers and mutually capitalize on our growth opportunities in paving, milling and reclaiming."

For more information, visit www.bomag.com/us.




