The Bomag BM 1200/35-2 mill is productive with its 164-ft./min maximum milling speed and gets around the site with its 410-ft./min transport speed.

Bomag's World of Asphalt 2022 display in Nashville, Tenn., showcases multiple pieces of milling, paving and compaction equipment from its vast product portfolio, showing the depth of its commitment to the asphalt industry.

Included in the 2,500-sq. ft. booth, number 3502, will be the new half-lane Bomag BM 1200/35-2 and compact BM 600/15-2 mills, highway class BW 206 AD-5 AM tandem roller with asphalt manager, and the BF 200 C-2 cart path and CR 1030 T highway pavers. In addition, Bomag technicians will be on hand to show the latest updates to the BOMAP and BOMAP Connect apps.

Once again, Bomag is supporting Construction Angels in various ways, and a portion of the exhibit will be dedicated to the sale of asphalt industry related T-shirts with all proceeds going to the charity.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports nearly 5,000 fatal work injuries were reported in 2020, and construction and extraction occupations accounted for more than 20 percent of those work fatalities. Construction Angels provides immediate financial assistance, grief counseling and much more to the children and spouse left behind when a construction worker has a fatality on the job.

Latest in Mills

With its 350-hp (260-kW) MTU engine meeting Tier IV Final/Stage V emissions standards, the new Bomag BM 1200/35-2 mill offers power and productivity. The new mill is more productive with its 164-ft./min maximum milling speed and gets around the site faster with its 410-ft./min transport speed.

Machine design optimizes engine output to milling speed to increase milling efficiency, and three milling drum speeds — 85, 95 and 107 rpm — help fine tune cutting speeds to jobsite conditions.

With Bomag's easy level system, a large 7-in. screen displays all major operating parameters while milling to offer intuitive leveling and control of milling functions.

The new BM 1200/35-2 offers a 47.2-in. cutting width and maximum 13-in. cutting depth. Material is efficiently moved from the cutter housing to haul trucks via 25.6-in. wide inside and 23.6-in. wide outside conveyors at capacities reaching 235 cu. ft. per hour.

Offering a maximum discharge height of 224.4 in., the conveyor swivels 45 degrees to the left and right. The optional Bomag ion dust shield supplements dust extraction by capturing up to 88 percent of fine dust particles less than 10 µm.

The BM 600/15-2 compact mill comes in 3- and 4-wheel designs and features machine leveling sensors integrated into the mill's side plate cylinders. A 7-in. full graphic color display offers intuitive operation and leveling control for efficient mill set-up.

With a range of quick-exchange drum designs available in widths from 3.15 to 23.6 in., the BM 600/15-2 offers a maximum 23.6-in. cutting width. Its efficient hydraulic system boosts transport speeds to 3.7 mph for 3-wheel and 6.2 mph 4-wheel configurations, while its super-light 15.7-in. wide conveyor design features 30-degree left/right swiveling for efficient truck loading at up to 111.2 cu. yd. per hour discharge rates. A triple-setting water pump system allows the operator to adjust waterflow as needed.

Technology and Rollers

Available as a free download for Android devices, the Bomag BOMAP app offers a simple, quick and intuitive way to see and document roller passes and compaction details at the job site. A color scale marks the compaction progress to reduce the number of passes. BOMAP requires no expensive hardware to install, and operators can easily transfer it between Bomag or other roller brands. BOMAP helps companies to make fewer passes, reducing work time, fuel, machine wear and CO2 emissions.

To harness the full BOMAP power, the cloud-based subscription service integrates with existing Bomag ECONOMIZER, TERRAMETER and ASPHALT MANAGER technologies for complete compaction documentation. For Bomag rollers equipped with JOBLINK, BOMAP logs and transfers Evib values, temperature, frequency, amplitude and other compaction values. Integrating BOMAP into Bomag AsphaltPro enables the fully digital construction site, while BOMAP Connect offers parallel planning of different projects in BOMAP, including simple site and resource planning.

With its 84.1-in. compaction width, the highway class BW206 AD-5 AM tandem vibratory roller features a large, 55.1-in. drum diameter that puts more impact surface area in contact with the asphalt to prevent mat pushing and shoving. Integrating the highly versatile asphalt manager (AM) compaction system, the BW 206 AD-5 AM can efficiently complete breakdown, intermediate and finish rolling on high-production applications.

Requiring the operator to input only layer thickness, the system continually measures compaction progress and automatically adjusts front drum vibration between true vertical and horizontal as mat stiffness increases. Setting vibration mode to oscillation makes the roller well suited to compact joints, bridges and around structures sensitive to vibration forces.

Asphalt Paver Range

Bomag offers a full range of pavers to tackle projects from cart paths and parking lots to rural roads and the mainline. The BF 200 C-2 track paver features a narrow 44-in. track width that fits in the cut of a 4-ft. mill to boost paving efficiency for mill-and-fill applications. It offers base paving widths ranging from 3.6 to 6.6 ft., while extensions with quick coupling technology and a locking wedge-and-socket design quickly increases paving widths to 11.2 ft (3.4 m).

Bomag MAGMALIFE technology casts heating elements into a single aluminum block for superior thermal conductivity, resulting in fast screed heat-up time to paving temperatures with uniform heat distribution. A large 5-ton hopper capacity provides extended paving intervals between loads.

Bomag's highway-class 10-ft. paver, the Bomag CR 1030 T paver on display features Smartrac, which automatically maintains proper track tension at all times to significantly increase track life and decrease downtime. Dual swing-out operator stations feature Bomag's SIDEVIEW innovation that offers unobstructed views to the sides of the paver and screed end gate. Frame raise and three-point suspension mitigate segregation issues, improve mat quality and work to provide superior traction.

Equipped with the Stretch 20 hydraulically extendible screed, the CR 1030 T offers infinitely variable paving widths from 10 to 20 ft. and a maximum 30-ft. paving width with extensions. Its screed assist system eliminates screed settling to improve mat smoothness.

For more information, visit www.bomag.com/us.

Today's top stories