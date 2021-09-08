Road Machinery LLC, an equipment dealer in Arizona, provides equipment sales and services to the construction, mining, forestry and utility industries through 12 branches across Arizona and California.

BOMAG Americas, a leader in the industry in soil, asphalt and landfill compaction, recently announced the ever-expanding partnership with Road Machinery LLC in Arizona. Road Machinery will help their customers "Think Further with BOMAG" by helping pave the way for growth in Arizona's roadbuilding and construction markets.

Road Machinery LLC, an equipment dealer in Arizona, provides equipment sales and services to the construction, mining, forestry and utility industries through 12 branches across Arizona and California, including re-manufacturing facilities for diesel engines, transmissions, electrical rotating devices and hydraulic cylinders.

"Road Machinery is a well-respected equipment dealer serving their customers since 1955 through industry leading equipment, products, and aftermarket support," said Cole Renken, vice president of BOMAG Americas. "By combining BOMAG Americas and Road Machinery together in Arizona we can better serve the asphalt, milling, landfill and soil compaction for all current and new BOMAG customers."

"Road Machinery is so pleased to partner with BOMAG in serving our valued customers in Arizona," said Joel G. Cook, president and CEO of Road Machinery LLC. "I ran my first BOMAG 30 years ago as a laborer backfilling foundations and putting down road base in new subdivisions. I have always felt BOMAG was the leader in affordable and reliable compaction equipment. Fast forward to today with BOMAG's facility in the U.S. supporting a full line of road equipment such as mills, pavers, stabilizers and rollers makes Road Machinery happy to be a part of their growth strategy via innovation and customer satisfaction."

About Road Machinery

Road Machinery LLC partners with world-renowned brands, including Komatsu, providing equipment sales and services to the construction, mining, forestry and utility industries, including world-class re-manufacturing facilities for Diesel engines, transmissions, electrical rotating devices and hydraulic cylinders. Its highly skilled technicians offer full product support at all of its locations as well as on-site through our mobile fleet.

About BOMAG Americas

BOMAG Americas Inc., headquartered in Ridgeway S.C., and owned by the FAYAT Group, is known as the worldwide road building experts for soil and asphalt construction applications. BOMAG Americas offers a full product portfolio in road, soil, and asphalt construction and are known as the experts in design, research and development in advanced engineered equipment and technology, servicing the world by industry experts. BOMAG Americas manufactures and services a broad range of product segments throughout North America along with their dealer partner network consisting of single drum and tandem vibratory rollers, pneumatic tire rollers, cold planner/milling machines, commercial & highway class asphalt pavers, material transfer equipment, reclaimer/stabilizers, landfill refuse compactors and a full range of light compaction equipment.

For mroe information, visit www.bomag.com.

