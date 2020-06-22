--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Bonnell Helps Plow Owners Prepare for Winter

Mon June 22, 2020 - National Edition
Bonnell Industries


Curb shoes help to protect plow edges from damage caused by scraping against curb; cutting edges help to protect the moldboard from the road surface
Curb shoes help to protect plow edges from damage caused by scraping against curb; cutting edges help to protect the moldboard from the road surface

Whether we like it or not, winter is on its way and Bonnell Industries can help you prepare. Good plow maintenance is key to making your equipment last longer and work harder. Installing curb shoes and cutting edges will help protect the plow and extend its life.

Curb shoes help to protect plow edges from damage caused by scraping against curb; cutting edges help to protect the moldboard from the road surface

Bonnell not only manufactures its own range of curb shoes, but also is a dealer of four manufacturers: Built Blades, Valley Blades, Bucyrus Blades and Nordic Plow.

Each manufacturer's product is unique and built to endure the brutal winters. What type of cutting edge you need, and how often you change it all depends on what type of roads or surface you will be servicing.

Bonnell's curb shoes are built with the same quality and durability they are known for. If you're fed up with struggling to get plow blades on and off when you're against the clock in freezing temperatures, try the "Sabre" from Built Blades and outlast winter with Polarflex.

Bucyrus Blades cutting edges are produced from high quality steel and are precision punched for quick and easy mounting. The Nordic Plow Edge blade features a curved cutting surface that will outlast traditional edges, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, call 800/851-9664 or visit www.bonnell.com.



