Bonnell Industries Inc. has acquired the assets of the Flink Company, located in Streator, Ill.

Bonnell Industries will not be acquiring the company, land or building in Streator; it will operate and service from its headquarters location in Dixon, Ill.

Flink Company's relation to Bonnell Industries has been competitive over the years. Flink began in 1929 as a farm implement dealership in Streator, and by 1941 due to wartime demand, it began producing spreaders for snow and ice control.

By 1955, Flink purchased the Baker Manufacturing Company's snow plow division, and it has been manufacturing plows ever since then.

With Flink being right at Bonnell's back door and in its specific target market, the acquisition of the products and its business was very appealing, the companies said.

Bonnell Industries officially closed on this acquisition on Dec. 5, 2022, and plans are in place to begin production of Flink products by January 2023.

After the acquisition, Bonnell Industries Inc. plans to continue to support and service all Flink dealers and partners in the same manner that Flink has always serviced its customers.

