Mayor Michelle Wu signed new rules June 1 requiring construction and demolition projects to submit a Site Safety Plan Affidavit. (Mayor Michelle Wu Twitter photo)

Citing a string of major construction problems in Boston in recent years, Mayor Michelle Wu signed new rules June 1 that require large construction and demolition contractors working on projects in the city to file detailed safety plans in order to get a building permit.

The new ordinance also was designed to beef up enforcement by municipal inspectors.

At a ceremony at the Brazilian Worker Center (BWC) in Allston — and joined by Alicia Anacleto, whose partner Peter Monsini died in an accident last year during demolition work at the city's Government Center Garage — Wu said the rules are aimed to ensure that builders and developers follow detailed safety plans and train their workers on them as well.

"Every worker deserves to go home," she said.

It was the first visit to the BWC by the mayor and her team.

Also standing alongside Wu at the press conference were leaders of Boston's Worker Empowerment and Operations cabinets, the DREAM Collaborative, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and other community partners.

The measure, which was passed by the Boston City Council in late May, requires contractors to file safety plans as part of the permit application process on any building larger than 50,000 sq. ft., and for demolition projects on structures of four stories or more.

It also requires an on-site safety coordinator, trained by OSHA, safety orientations for workers who are new to a job site, and pre-shift meetings to highlight any potential hazards, the Globe reported. The rules were created in collaboration with building trade unions, worker advocates, construction companies and OSHA.

Boston has had a series of high-profile construction issues, some fatal, in the last few years. In 2021, the construction fatality rate was two and a half times the national average.

