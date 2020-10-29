--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Bottom Line Equipment, CEG Tour Storm-Ravaged Louisiana

Thu October 29, 2020 - Southeast Edition #23
As Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana during the first week of October, the southeast was already dealing with its fair share of damaging storms. The Pelican State was ravaged by the Category 4 Hurricane Laura in late August, leaving a trail of destruction and an estimated $14 billion worth of damage in southwestern Louisiana and southeastern Texas near the Gulf of Mexico.

In order to assess the damages and come up with a recovery plan, Bottom Line Equipment owner Kurt Degueyter took Construction Equipment Guide on an exclusive tour in the southeast. Beginning at the Bottom Line location in Sulphur, La., Degueyter made his way down I-10 to the Gulf Coast: Port of Lake Charles, the town of Cameron and a pipeline transfer station project in Cameron Parish. CEG

A Bottom Line Equipment Link-Belt 210 with shear attachment works to demolish a commercial building damaged by Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, La.
Shear attachments like this LaBounty MSD7 from Bottom Line Equpiment are playing a huge role in the cleanup after Hurricane Laura.
Destruction in the Cameron, La. area was catastrophic as nearly all homes were destroyed.
Bottom Line Equipment owner Kurt Degueyter discusses the operation of the Cat 337/LaBounty MSD7 shear package with an operator from HD Trucking at the Port of Lake Charles, La. HD Trucking was contracted to do debris cleanup at the port.
HazMat Special Services chose a Link-Belt 350 and Shear Core Fortress FS35R shear to tackle demolition of a building on the BioLab chlorine plant site in Lake Charles.
Kurt Degueyter (L) discusses equipment needs on the CrowderGulf debris management site in Lake Charles with Woody Ramsay (R), a principal of CrowderGulf and Gulf Services and Terry Lee, Gulf Services mechanic.
It’s a team effort for Bottom Line Equipment as heavy equipment operators help with the cleanup effort in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
The Category 4 Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana the last week of August
Hurricanes ravaged the southeast to the tune of $14 billion in damages.
