Bottom Line Equipment, CEG Tour Storm-Ravaged Louisiana

As Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana during the first week of October, the southeast was already dealing with its fair share of damaging storms. The Pelican State was ravaged by the Category 4 Hurricane Laura in late August, leaving a trail of destruction and an estimated $14 billion worth of damage in southwestern Louisiana and southeastern Texas near the Gulf of Mexico.

In order to assess the damages and come up with a recovery plan, Bottom Line Equipment owner Kurt Degueyter took Construction Equipment Guide on an exclusive tour in the southeast. Beginning at the Bottom Line location in Sulphur, La., Degueyter made his way down I-10 to the Gulf Coast: Port of Lake Charles, the town of Cameron and a pipeline transfer station project in Cameron Parish. CEG