    Bottom Line Reveals Acquisition of H & V Equipment Services

    Tue August 08, 2023 - West Edition #17
    Bottom Line


    Bottom Line Equipment LLC, heavy equipment and specialty attachment rental and sales resource for construction, demolition, pipeline, land management and debris removal equipment, has completed the acquisition of H & V Equipment Services Inc.

    Since 1991, H & V Equipment Services has provided rental, sales and service of new and used construction equipment from three locations in South Texas.

    Through this acquisition, Bottom Line will expand operations into the greater San Antonio and Progreso geographies where construction activity continues to thrive. This acquisition also will support the expansion of Bottom Line's existing operations in Corpus Christi and is part of the company's overall growth strategy.

    Operations at all three locations will include Bottom Line Pro-Fit Solutions. The Pro-Fit Solutions team is comprised of highly qualified and dedicated specialists focused on delivering unique equipment and specialty attachment solutions to Bottom Line customers.

    Kurt Degueyter, Bottom Line Equipment CEO/owner /founder stated, "A greater presence in South and Southwest Texas including San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Progreso are an important part of our strategic expansion plans. We are pleased to welcome H&V Equipment employees to the Bottom Line Team and look forward to providing the exceptional level of service and support we're known for to customers across our geographic area."

    About Bottom Line

    Bottom Line Equipment was founded in 2005 in Lafayette, La., with a mission of building better communities by raising the standards of quality and safety for all. The success of the company has been fueled by a Make It Happen attitude and partnering with customers to satisfy their specific needs. Over the years, Bottom Line Equipment has expanded business operations throughout Louisiana and Texas, opening Service Centers in St Rose, La., Baton Rouge, La., Broussard, La. Sulphur, La., as well as Texas locations: Beaumont, Baytown, Corpus Christi, Greenville, Aledo on 7/5/23, and now San Antonio and Progreso.




