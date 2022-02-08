List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Brad Freeman Joins IROCK as Regional Sales Manager

Tue February 08, 2022 - National Edition
IROCK Crushers


Brad Freeman
Brad Freeman

IROCK Crushers has welcomed Brad Freeman to the position of regional sales manager of the central United States.

Freeman joins IROCK with well over a decade of industry experience. The role encompasses day-to-day sales management as well as accountability for the overall growth of IROCK's presence in the central United States. Freeman will continue, and build upon, IROCK's ongoing sustainable sales growth through distributor relationships to represent the IROCK mobile crushing, screening and conveying product lines.

"I'm looking forward to my work with IROCK — the company has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years, and I'm very excited for the opportunity to add my skills and experience to an already incredible team of experts in materials processing equipment," Freeman said.

Most recently, Freeman held the position of regional sales manager of Astec Industries. Among his many responsibilities, he managed all outside sales efforts, development and product promotions alongside dealers in the south/central region of the United States. Before this, Freeman worked as a designer/drafter, then as a sales application specialist, with Johnson Crushers International (an Astec Industries Company).

Nate Russell, IROCK's director of sales and business development, added, "The sales department is thrilled for Brad to be joining the team. I couldn't think of a better-suited candidate for this position. His prior experience in design, sales, and management in materials processing equipment make him the ideal person to help grow and strengthen IROCK's presence throughout the central U.S. I'm looking forward to the insight and expertise he brings to his role as regional sales manager."

For more information, call 216/390-6879, email [email protected] or visit www.irockcrushers.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




