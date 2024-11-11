Bradley International Airport in Conn. received $6M in federal funding for an 80,000 sq. ft. inline baggage screening facility, enhancing passenger experience and airline growth. The project is part of a larger terminal enhancement initiative funded by the FAA through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The airport's success is attributed to its self-funding operations and significant economic contribution to the region.

The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) announced Nov. 4 that $6 million of federal funding has been secured for a major improvement project at Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Windsor Locks, north of Hartford.

The funding will be used for the ongoing construction of an 80,000 sq. ft. inline baggage screening facility behind the Sheraton Hotel, which is one of two construction projects currently underway at BDL. Once complete, baggage will be sent from the airline ticket counters along a mile-long conveyor belt to the new facility for screening.

Current explosive-detection machines located in the terminal lobby will be relocated once the new screening facility is operational, CAA noted in a news release, which will open additional space for current and future airline growth. The facility also will entail the construction of three new gates.

"The CAA is grateful for this new infusion of federal funding as we continue construction on major projects to enhance the passenger experience at Bradley International Airport. We also want to particularly thank Governor [Ned] Lamont, Connecticut's federal delegation, and the Connecticut Business and Industry Association for working hard to secure this funding," said CAA Executive Director Kevin A. Dillon.

The designated funding for BDL comes from $970 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) FY25 Airport Terminal Program, which was established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). Through a competitive grant process, the FAA is providing funds to 125 airports across the country this fiscal year to focus on terminal reconstruction, development, accessibility, energy efficiency and more.

In prior years, the Airport Terminal Program awarded the Hartford airport more than $31 million in grants, which represents a subset of the total $99 million in federal grants that the facility has received for its major terminal enhancement projects. The CAA has successfully applied for funds in each year that the highly competitive grant program has been offered.

"Over the last several years, Bradley has implemented many major improvements that have resulted in this airport being ranked among the best in the nation," Lamont said. "This funding will enable Bradley to continue making upgrades that will strengthen its reputation as one of the best and most convenient airports available."

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said that he would continue working diligently for even more federal funding for the airport.

"As a frequent flyer — from Bradley back and forth weekly to D.C. — I know very personally what a great airport it is, and how much greater it could be," he added. "In fact, with this $6 million federal funding boost, it will be on a flight path to become one of the nation's premier air travel hubs. Streamlined, upgraded and expanded, its services will be speedier and safer than ever."

The total cost of the inline baggage screening facility project is estimated at $188 million, according to CAA. In addition to the monies secured from the FAA, the airport's newest upgrade will be funded through a combination of passenger facility charges and airport revenue.

"This $6 million in funding for Bradley International Airport builds on the progress that's been made to improve passenger experience, modernize baggage screening, expand flight options, and create good-paying jobs" said U.S. Rep. John B. Larson, D-1st District. "I am proud to have worked with the delegation to deliver millions of dollars in funding for Bradley through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. We will continue to work with our partners at the state, including the CAA, to advance our airport's infrastructure and ensure a positive experience for travelers."

New England's Second Largest Airport

Bradley International Airport is New England's second-largest airport, behind only Boston's Logan International. Recognized nationally by leading travel publications for its ease of travel, the award-winning Connecticut airport is operated by the CAA, and its operations are entirely self-funded. The airport contributes nearly $3.6 billion to the regional economy.

The CAA was established in 2011 to develop, improve, and operate the Hartford-area airport, as well as the state's other five general aviation airports: Danielson, Groton-New London, Hartford-Brainard, Waterbury-Oxford and Windham.

Its board is made up of 11 members with a broad spectrum of experience in aviation-related and other industries, as well as government. CAA's goal is to make Connecticut's airports more attractive to new airlines, bring in new routes and support the state's overall economic development and growth strategy.

