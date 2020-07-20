The Brandt Group of Companies has successfully acquired the assets of GeoShack Canada Company and the Canadian assets of INTEQ Distributors.

The Brandt Group of Companies has successfully acquired the assets of GeoShack Canada Company and the Canadian assets of INTEQ Distributors, effective July 10.

This acquisition, which directly affects the Ontario and Quebec markets, makes Brandt the exclusive dealer of Topcon Positioning Systems and other complementary tools and technology for the entire Canadian market.

The announcement follows Brandt's recent acquisition of Sokkia Canada and is the latest in a series of acquisitions and dealer agreements by the Regina, SK-based company since its purchase of Ontario/Quebec/Newfoundland and Labrador John Deere Construction & Forestry dealer Nortrax in late 2019.

"We've worked hard to make this a great deal for our survey, engineering and construction customers in Ontarioand Quebec," said Brandt CEO Shaun Semple.

"Our national infrastructure will allow us to build on the strong foundation laid down by the GeoShack and INTEQ teams to deliver greater-than-ever access to equipment and support services."

The GeoShack and INTEQ brands and operations will be transitioned into the company's nation-wide Brandt Positioning Technology division.

A recent agreement with Topcon Positioning Systems Inc. has also assigned Brandt distribution rights for the Quebecmarket, making it the exclusive dealer of Topcon construction and geopositioning products for all of Canada.

Brandt's 56 locations from coast-to-coast-to-coast coupled with GeoShack's strategic locations in Ontario will position Brandt, with the industry's largest team of experts, to provide an unmatched degree of aftersales support, according to the company.

In combination with Brandt's pre-existing Topcon footprint in western and Atlantic Canada, these additions have given Brandt a comprehensive retail footprint to supply geopositioning equipment to the entire Canadian market.

For more information, visit www.brandt.ca.