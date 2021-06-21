SmartShell naturally shapes to the contours of the hand and flex points, helping to ensure maximum comfort and increased compliance. For extra durability, SmartShell is double-stitched in high-wear areas including fingertips, index finger and palm.

Some jobs need a glove that covers it all: impact protection, cut protection, excellent grip in wet conditions and high visibility. And it must do all of this without sacrificing comfort, because an uncomfortable glove is an unworn glove, and that is the ruin of compliance and safety programs.

Brass Knuckle SmartShell is the next-generation, cross-functional glove that does it all. It's loaded with features that are engineered to provide protection on multiple fronts, all while excellent flexibility and top-rated ergonomic design make it one of the most wearable gloves in its class, according to the manufacturer.

The winning formula for SmartShell BKCR4499 gloves starts with a machine knit, ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) with ANSI cut level A5 protection on the palms. Its strength-to-weight ratio is 8 to 15 times higher than steel.

Next, thermoplastic rubber (TPR) padding is sonically welded to the back of the glove for protection from contusions, smash injuries, object strikes, pinch-point injuries to the tips of each finger and other impact hazards.

The gritty black nitrile palm coating offers excellent wet grip and the bright lime green shell color meets the requirements of American National Standard (ANSI/ISEA 107-2010) for high-visibility safety apparel.

SmartShell naturally shapes to the contours of the hand and flex points, helping to ensure maximum comfort and increased compliance. For extra durability, SmartShell is double-stitched in high-wear areas including fingertips, index finger and palm.

"When designing SmartShell, our goal was to create the ultimate combination of safety and comfort in a protective glove," said Jeff Cullman, vice president of sales of Brass Knuckle Protection. "We partnered with our valued distributors to collect a list of ‘must haves' and set out to engineer a glove that brings together the right measures of impact protection, cut protection and ergonomics. It really is a next-generation type of glove. Once people try it, they're immediately impressed by how well all of its features perform in real world environments."

SmartShell was engineered to excel in a variety of industries where impact protection, cut protection and a perfect fit are all priorities. It is ideal for assembly, agriculture, construction, forestry and logging, heavy equipment, machine operation, manufacturing, oil and gas and other petrol-based refining, mining, rigging and other heavy-duty work environments.

For more information, call 770/674-8930 or visit www.brassknuckleprotection.com.

Today's top stories