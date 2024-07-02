Photo courtesy of Rammer The Rammer E04's modular body design structure ensures versatility throughout its lifecycle, while optional features enhance durability, making the E04 a reliable companion in any endeavor, according to the manufacturer.

In the bustling world of heavy machinery, there exists a trio of heroes — Rammer's compact hydraulic hammers, known affectionately as the E01, E02 and E04.

Despite their small size, these mighty tools pack a punch in output and performance, redefining what's possible for mini-excavators, skid steers and smaller walk-behind electric machines. All models feature Rammer's CBE (Constant Blow Energy) solution where the Hammer delivers maximum impact on every blow with higher productivity.

Versatile and efficient, these hammers excel even in hard-to-reach and tight areas, ensuring no job is too challenging, according to the manufacturer.

Beginning with the smallest yet mighty, the Rammer E01 is suited for carriers ranging from 0.4 to 2.8 tons. Despite its size, the E01 boasts the power of Rammer, ensuring peace of mind and smooth operations in various applications.

The Rammer E02 is tailored for carriers between 0.7 to 4.5 tons. With power packed into its compact frame, the E02 continues the legacy of its predecessor, delivering exceptional performance across diverse applications.

The Rammer E04 is designed for carriers from 1.2 to 6.0 tons. With its compact size and unparalleled power, the E04 represents the culmination of Rammer's expertise and dedication to excellence. It's modular body design structure ensures versatility throughout its lifecycle, while optional features enhance durability, making the E04 a reliable companion in any endeavor, according to the manufacturer.

For those seeking to enhance the capabilities of their compact hydraulic hammers, Rammer offers the RD3 data module. With the RD3 module, operators can easily track the location of their hydraulic hammers in real-time, providing valuable insights into their whereabouts and how the hammers are being used on the job site.

In addition to the RD3 module, Rammer's compact hydraulic hammers also feature an automatic greasing system. This advanced system ensures that crucial components are properly lubricated during operation securing Enhanced performance, reduced maintenance downtime and improved equipment longevity.

For more information, visit rammer.com.

