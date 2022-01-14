Brendan Binder has more than 26 years of experience in the construction equipment industry working in many roles, including equipment sales, product support, parts and service, operations management and rentals.

Hoffman Equipment announced that Brendan Binder has joined its sales team.

For the Piscataway, N.J.-based equipment dealer, Binder will be covering strategic accounts along with central and southern New Jersey, specifically Mercer, Somerset, Burlington and Ocean counties. He also will be taking on the role of technology specialist, focusing on GPS and satellite technology systems related to the latest Volvo equipment as well as promoting Volvo's newest features and benefits.

Binder is a highly recognizable name in the New Jersey heavy equipment industry.

"Brendan [Binder] is a very well respected individual in our industry," said Tim Watters, president of Hoffman Equipment. "He brings insights from so many different perspectives: sales, product support, even an ownership perspective. He is able to look at problems from so many different angles."

"I grew up in this business," Binder said, referring to the 60-year family-owned former Binder Machinery, once based in South Plainfield, N.J. "What I bring to Hoffman Equipment is a 26-year career that has been totally well rounded within a distribution company. I have worked or managed every department within a distribution company including parts, shipping, receiving, service management, working as a mechanics helper, marketing manager and, of course, spent several years in product support in main Line equipment sales — and all of that prior to my more operational experience as a vice president and president of our former family business.

"I understand not only the sales aspect, but also the customer relationship developments," Binder added. "I know what their expectations and their daily challenges are when it comes to each aspect of their business. I can bring that experience to the table and assist my customers with the various needs and high expectations they have of us as a top-tier distribution company."

Another aspect of Binder's responsibility will be overseeing the development of the technology side of Hoffman Equipment, which, he said, is relatively new to the company.

"My experience as an independent dealer of GPS and machine control products provides me with the understanding of the products, the applications and how it is really emerging within the marketplace," Binder said. "This is becoming more and more accepted and used within not only site development, but also other markets, whether it's drilling, pile driving, paving, milling, compaction. It's not just for the big site contractors anymore — It's also for the contractors digging basements, pools and doing small parking lots that have a need and a use for GPS products. I look forward to working with our customers and other sales counterparts to elevate Hoffmann's involvement in the GPS technology markets."

"We are super excited that Brendan has joined our team," said Watters.

