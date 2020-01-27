Brian Layman

Brian Layman has been appointed VP construction equipment financial services of the USA market of Volvo Financial Services (VFS), effective Feb. 1, 2020.

Layman has 19 years of experience with the Volvo Group in various roles supporting sales and marketing, dealer development and retail competence development. He has served as VP, business development of Mack Trucks for the last five years.

"We are very excited to have Brian on board," said Tom Guse, president of VFS USA. "He will be responsible for the overall strategy of the construction equipment financial services business in the USA, ensuring the achievement of sales targets while supporting Volvo Construction Equipment plans and goals. He will continue to strengthen relationships with Volvo CE colleagues and the distribution network. Brian will also hold responsibility for the North American Transactions Services business that administers SMART Commercial Account and FleetPREFERRED parts and service purchasing programs."

Volvo Financial Services is the global finance arm of the Volvo Group.