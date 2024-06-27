List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Bridge Near Galveston Re-Opens After Barge Disaster

    Thu June 27, 2024 - West Edition
    Associated Press


    Early estimates had indicated that up to 2,000 gal. of oil spilled into surrounding waters following the collision.
    TxDOT
    Early estimates had indicated that up to 2,000 gal. of oil spilled into surrounding waters following the collision.

    HOUSTON (AP) A bridge near Galveston, Texas, that was damaged recently when a barge carrying fuel broke free from a tugboat has reopened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic after safety inspections deemed it safe, officials said.

    The barge crashed into a pillar supporting the Pelican Island Causeway span on May 15. The impact caused the bridge to partially collapse and cut off the only road connecting Galveston to Pelican Island.

    After a review of the bridge by the Galveston County Navigation District No. 1 and underwater inspectors with the Texas Department of Transportation, the structure was reopened. Officials have set weight limits for vehicles using the bridge.

    Early estimates had indicated that up to 2,000 gal. of oil spilled into surrounding waters following the collision.

    On Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard updated that figure, saying approximately 20,000 gallons (75,708 liters) of oil were spilled. 

    After the oil spill, authorities deployed a boom, or barrier, to contain the spill, forcing the temporary closure of about 6.5 miles (10.5 kilometers) of the waterway.

    Clean up efforts have ended around Pelican Island. But crews were still removing oil and washing shoreside rocks along Swan Lake, a coastal recess located several miles west of Pelican Island along the Texas Coast.

    During the clean-up efforts, crews recovered three dead, oiled birds from around Swan Lake: two brown pelicans and a laughing gull.

    Nine other birds that were alive but covered in oil were spotted around Swan Lake, but officials said they were not able to recover them.

    "To further protect wildlife, acoustic cannons were placed to provide an audible distraction to shore birds," the Coast Guard said.

    After the barge collision, Texas A&M University at Galveston, which has a campus on Pelican Island, had closed its facility. Fewer than 200 people related to the school were on the island at the time.

    The university said the campus resumed normal operations on Monday.

    The Coast Guard said the tugboat had lost control of the 321-foot barge "due to a break in the coupling" that had connected the two vessels.

    The affected area is miles from the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, which sees frequent barge traffic, and the Houston Ship Channel, a large shipping channel for ocean-going vessels.

    The accident came weeks after a cargo ship crashed into a support column of the Francis Key Bridge in Baltimore on March 26, killing six construction workers.

    (All photos courtesy of TxDOT.)




    Today's top stories

    Philly Looks to Create Some CAP Space

    Former Lobsterman Thrives With Own Biz, G & C Marine Services

    United Construction & Forestry Holds Grand Opening Event in Pembroke, N.H.

    Powerful Data Intelligence Moves Construction Industry Light Years Forward

    Bobcat Launches New Machine IQ Telematics Enhancements

    VIDEO: Charlotte City Council OKs Terms of $650M Renovation to Bank of America Stadium

    Terex Utilities Service School Provides Hands-On Instruction for Techs

    Several Construction Projects Kicking Off On Idaho Highway



     

    Read more about...

    Bridges Natural Disaster recovery TXDOT







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA