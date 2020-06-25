--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Bridgestone Acquires iTrack Solutions Business from Transense Technologies

Thu June 25, 2020 - National Edition
Bridgestone Americas Inc.


Bridgestone entered into a joint collaboration agreement with Transense in August 2019 and began referring OTR customers to the iTrack solutions platform at that time.
Bridgestone entered into a joint collaboration agreement with Transense in August 2019 and began referring OTR customers to the iTrack solutions platform at that time.
Bridgestone entered into a joint collaboration agreement with Transense in August 2019 and began referring OTR customers to the iTrack solutions platform at that time. In addition to tire temperature and pressure monitoring, the iTrack tire management platform provides customizable geofencing, speed alerts and more to help mining customers optimize their operations for increased productivity and profitability.

Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) has completed the purchase of the iTrack Solutions Business from UK-based Transense Technologies PLC (Transense).

iTrack is a provider of tire management solutions for the off-the-road (OTR) vehicle market. The business offers a comprehensive tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) specially designed for mining tires.

In addition to tire temperature and pressure monitoring, the iTrack tire management platform provides customizable geofencing, speed alerts and more to help mining customers optimize their operations for increased productivity and profitability.

"This acquisition helps move Bridgestone closer to its goal of becoming a leader in sustainable and advanced mobility solutions," said Tomohiro Kusano, vice president and senior officer, G-MAA (Mining, Aircraft, Agriculture) solutions business, Bridgestone Corporation.

"As a global solutions provider, Bridgestone will create new value for our customers by delivering tire and mobility-related data that enhances their operations."

Bridgestone entered into a joint collaboration agreement with Transense in August 2019 and began referring OTR customers to the iTrack solutions platform at that time. Customer response to the tire management platform has been positive.

Bridgestone will expand this offering to additional OTR customers as it fully integrates the solution into its portfolio. To ensure a seamless transition, all employees of the iTrack Solutions Business will join Bridgestone as part of the acquisition.

For more information, visit Bridgestone.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Bridgestone Business News Technology Tires