Built to be versatile, up to 10 of the Vanguard Lithium-Ion batteries can be paralleled at a time to meet varying power application needs. It features two customizable CANbus networks that integrate with legacy systems, and a prequalified and plug-in-ready sharing system can be mounted on- or off-board.

Briggs & Stratton showed World of Concrete 2022 attendees the current lineup of Vanguard innovative power solutions.

Highlights at the Vanguard booth included the 1.5kWh* swappable battery technology, as well the new single-cylinder Vanguard 400 engine equipped with electronic fuel injection (EFI) and electronic throttle control (ETC).

Also available for viewing were the Vanguard commercial lithium-ion battery packs and the full lineup of single-cylinder horizontal shaft engines.

"Our customers' needs are ever-changing, so Vanguard has designed a product lineup to meet the growing demand for diverse power solutions," said Amy West, Briggs & Stratton marketing manager, commercial power.

The new single-cylinder Vanguard 400 EFI/ETC 14.0 gross hp** engine is launching in March 2022, but World of Concrete attendees got an early preview of the engine and its many features. This is the latest Vanguard model to incorporate EFI and ETC technology, which improves performance and load acceptance as well as offers better fuel efficiency and easy all-weather choke-less starting, according to the manufacturer.

The Vanguard lineup of single-cylinder horizontal shaft commercial engines also was on display, which includes the Vanguard 400, a 14.0 gross hp* engine, Vanguard 200, a 6.5 gross hp** engine and Vanguard 160, a 5.0 gross hp** engine. This family of engines, designed using customer research, provides proven power with superior starting and significantly less maintenance. These models also feature the Vanguard-exclusive TransportGuard technology and fully integrated cyclonic air cleaner with advanced AutoShed technology.

Along with the 400 EFI/ETC engine, visitors saw the Vanguard Lithium-Ion 1.5kWh* swappable battery pack on display. The battery is designed to provide users with an efficient, versatile and reliable battery power option. The battery features an exchangeable design, allowing customers to easily remove and replace the battery as needed and like the currently available Vanguard lithium-ion battery packs, the swappable battery can be used in tandem with other packs to make sure larger power needs can be met.

Attendees also were able to see the current Vanguard Lithium-Ion battery pack lineup, including the 3.8kWh, 5kWh and 10kWh* models.

"Electrification is quickly revolutionizing the power application industry and we're proud to play a significant role in that process," said West. "Innovation in power application is more important than ever, and our current lithium-ion battery models, as well as our new swappable battery pack, continue to show the industry that Vanguard is leading the industry forward."

For more information, visit vanguardpower.com.

*Total energy measured using a 0.2C discharge per IEC 61960-3:2017

**All power levels are stated gross hp at 3,600 rpm per SAE J1940

***Concept products on display at the show are not currently available for purchase.

