    Bright Star Conducts Equipment Auction in Wooster, Ohio

    Wed May 10, 2023 - Midwest Edition #10
    CEG


    Bright Star Auctions made a return trip to Ohio to conduct an Ohio Central Equipment Consignment Auction in Wooster on April 27.

    Equipment on the block included a variety of trucks and a strong selection of construction and farming equipment, including dozers, excavators, compact track loaders, skid steers and support equipment. The main attraction however was the wide selection of forestry equipment.

    One standout piece was a 2022 John Deere 748L-II grapple skidder, destined for Alabama, with the winning bid of $270,000 landed by an online buyer. Other forestry related equipment up for bid included Bandit, Caterpillar, HogZilla, Morbark, Timbco and Tigercat machines.

    The auction attracted a strong attendance of equipment buyers while generating active online bidding as well.

    Bright Star Auctions is a full-service auction company selling used heavy equipment, real estate, commercial and personal property throughout the Midwest and Southeast United States.

    For more information, visit brightstarauctions.com. CEG

    Bob Stewart (L) and Mike Heiss of H&H Land Clearing were pleased to have placed the winning bid on this HogZilla tub grinder. (CEG photo)
    Young Broderick Wellert councils his father, Nate, of Landrick Farms on a bidding strategy for this John Deere 450J LT dozer. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Kidron Tree Service’s Kenny Hochstetler, with father, Mark, and brother, Brent, look over the excavators. (CEG photo)
    Wayne Nisley, Bright Star Auctions’ auctioneer, brings down the hammer on equipment at the auction. (CEG photo)
    Henry Hughes of Hughes Dairy Farm came to the auction to review the selection of compact track loaders and skid steers. (CEG photo)
    Weekley Welding’s Bob Weekley looks over this Volvo L70G wheel loader. (CEG photo)
    One highlight of the auction was this 2022 John Deere 748L-II grapple skidder, which is heading to a new home in Alabama. (CEG photo)




