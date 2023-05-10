Bright Star Auctions made a return trip to Ohio to conduct an Ohio Central Equipment Consignment Auction in Wooster on April 27.

Equipment on the block included a variety of trucks and a strong selection of construction and farming equipment, including dozers, excavators, compact track loaders, skid steers and support equipment. The main attraction however was the wide selection of forestry equipment.

One standout piece was a 2022 John Deere 748L-II grapple skidder, destined for Alabama, with the winning bid of $270,000 landed by an online buyer. Other forestry related equipment up for bid included Bandit, Caterpillar, HogZilla, Morbark, Timbco and Tigercat machines.

The auction attracted a strong attendance of equipment buyers while generating active online bidding as well.

Bright Star Auctions is a full-service auction company selling used heavy equipment, real estate, commercial and personal property throughout the Midwest and Southeast United States.

For more information, visit brightstarauctions.com. CEG

