Brokk 200 Offers Increased Safety, Versatility, Productivity in Mining Operations

Wed October 07, 2020 - National Edition
Brokk

As part of Brokk’s Next Generation of remote-controlled demolition machines, the Brokk 200 is ideal for all-electric mines.
Brokk, a manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, offers the Brokk 200 for ultra-deep mining applications.

With SmartConcept — the company's signature system for improved performance and uptime — the machine provides increased power and productivity with zero emissions, making it ideal for the deepest, most challenging applications, according to the manufacturer. Compactness, combined with the power of a machine three times its size, reduces the need for large crews with handheld equipment.

"Demand for gold and other mined ore has pushed mining operations deeper than ever before," said Lars Lindgren, president of Brokk Inc.

"As shaft depth increases, so does the risk to workers. Electric, remote-controlled demolition machines provide superior productivity as well as a safer alternative to handheld equipment by removing operators from the hottest, most physical tasks."

As part of Brokk's Next Generation of remote-controlled demolition machines, the Brokk 200 is ideal for all-electric mines. It incorporates the SmartConcept system, which consists of three features: SmartPower, SmartDesign and SmartRemote.

SmartPower senses when the power supply is poor or faulty then compensates before damage to components occurs, allowing mining operations to use the machine with generators or unreliable power sources. SmartDesign extends machine life and provides ease of maintenance, even in extreme environments. This feature includes 70 percent fewer cables, hardened components, LED headlights and easily accessible grease points and hydraulic hoses.

An ergonomic remote control, the SmartRemote incorporates adjustable straps, intuitive controls and professional-grade radio technology with a 984-ft. (300-m) working range.

The Brokk 200 is capable of carrying heavy tools, such as breakers, rock drills, buckets and shotcrete attachments. It's ideal for heavy duty, difficult-to-access projects and applications.

For more information, visit www.brokk.com.

