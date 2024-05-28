List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Brooke's House Receives $150K Donation From Manitowoc, Partners

    Tue May 28, 2024 - Northeast Edition
    Manitowoc


    (L-R) are David Hull, Ion Warner and Aaron Ravenscroft, all of Manitowoc; Kevin and Dana Simmers, Brooke's House; and Les Middleton, Jennifer Peterson, James Cook, Brian Regan and Chase Seely, all of Manitowoc.
    Photo courtesy of Manitowoc
    (L-R) are David Hull, Ion Warner and Aaron Ravenscroft, all of Manitowoc; Kevin and Dana Simmers, Brooke's House; and Les Middleton, Jennifer Peterson, James Cook, Brian Regan and Chase Seely, all of Manitowoc.

    Brooke's House, a rehabilitation center in Hagerstown, Md., dedicated to aiding women in recovery, has received $100,000 from Manitowoc and $50,000 from its dealers and customers.

    The partnership has proven mutually beneficial, with Manitowoc employing nearly 20 Brooke's House graduates who have gained valuable occupational skills and job training while recovering from substance abuse.

    Dave Hull, Manitowoc's general manager of mobile cranes, North America, shared the story behind the partnership during a customer event at the company. He praised the efforts of Kevin and Dana Simmers, founders of Brooke's House, and expressed his admiration for the initiative, the commitment of Manitowoc's executive team to support the cause, and funding from the Manitowoc Foundation.

    "I've known Kevin for 35 years and I understand the journey that he and Dana have been on. I'm incredibly proud of my company for supporting Brooke's House. Every person on the stage here has visited Brooke's House, met the women, and witnessed the real impact of our support. This is not just a partnership, it's a commitment to building something real and meaningful in our community," Hull said.

    Kevin Simmers also spoke at the event, discussing Brooke's House's origin and future goals, including expanding mental health services by building a $1.5 million equine therapy facility. He emphasized the importance of community and industry support in making a difference.

    "We're extremely grateful. Manitowoc gives Brooke's House graduates the chance to join its workforce and build a new life. The support we've received from Manitowoc and its community truly exemplifies what makes this country great. Thank you all very much," Simmers said.

    The partnership between Manitowoc and Brooke's House dates back to 2020. In 2023, a small ceremony marked the designation of a restored bungalow in Hagerstown, where some of Brooke's House graduates live, as "The Manitowoc House."

    For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Lone Star Constructors Progressing On I-35E in Texas

    Jensen Oversees LA DOTD's Caddo Lake Bridge Replacement

    VIDEO: Crews Place Arch On Peoria's McClugage Bridge

    AI: The Road to Efficiency

    Liebherr Hosts Newport News Family Day

    Volvo CE Shares Latest Electrification, Innovation News at ACT Expo

    Tennessee Valley Authority Moved 3,200 Tons of Rock to Restore River Island Ecosystem

    Renovations Likely to Begin in March 2025 On Chattanooga's Historic Walnut Street Bridge



     

    Read more about...

    Manitowoc Maryland Philanthropy






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA