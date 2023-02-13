Our Main Office
Mon February 13, 2023 - National Edition
Ideally suited for maintaining farmland, ranches and recreational property, the Brush Cutter Pro delivers the same premium cutting performance and versatility as Diamond Mowers' Pro X unit, but in a lighter-weight model engineered specifically for medium-duty use and applications.
Available in a 72 in. cutting width, the Brush Cutter Pro has a continuous cut capacity of 3 in. (and a maximum cut capacity of 5 in.), a flow range of 17 to 41 gpm and is intended for 5 hours of weekly use (260 hours annually).
The Brush Cutter Pro is equipped with four hydraulic motors that optimize blade speed for safe operation and perfectly cut vegetation; hardened steel blades that effectively slice through vegetation and are built to swing and break away when in contact with rocks; easily replaceable hex blade bolts that provide the toughest blade retention in the industry; and multi-hex cutting discs that provide greater inertia in tougher conditions.
For more information, visit diamondmowers.com.