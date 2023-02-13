Available in a 72 in. cutting width, the Brush Cutter Pro has a continuous cut capacity of 3 in. (and a maximum cut capacity of 5 in.), a flow range of 17 to 41 gpm and is intended for 5 hours of weekly use (260 hours annually).

Ideally suited for maintaining farmland, ranches and recreational property, the Brush Cutter Pro delivers the same premium cutting performance and versatility as Diamond Mowers' Pro X unit, but in a lighter-weight model engineered specifically for medium-duty use and applications.

Available in a 72 in. cutting width, the Brush Cutter Pro has a continuous cut capacity of 3 in. (and a maximum cut capacity of 5 in.), a flow range of 17 to 41 gpm and is intended for 5 hours of weekly use (260 hours annually).

Applications — Farms/ranches, recreational properties

— Farms/ranches, recreational properties Materials — Grass, trees, branches and brush up to 5 in. in diameter

— Grass, trees, branches and brush up to 5 in. in diameter Compatibility — Standard and high-flow skid-steers

The Brush Cutter Pro is equipped with four hydraulic motors that optimize blade speed for safe operation and perfectly cut vegetation; hardened steel blades that effectively slice through vegetation and are built to swing and break away when in contact with rocks; easily replaceable hex blade bolts that provide the toughest blade retention in the industry; and multi-hex cutting discs that provide greater inertia in tougher conditions.

