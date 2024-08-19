List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    VIDEO: Bryan Furnace Crowned as First National Equipment League Champion

    Bryan Furnace is crowned the first National Equipment League champion after competing in four events. The competition showcased skilled heavy equipment operation and passion in the construction industry. Events were hosted by HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America and can be viewed on YouTube.

    Mon August 19, 2024 - National Edition
    National Equipment League



    Bryan Furnace   (Photo courtesy of the National Equipment League ) The National Equipment League is a new entertainment and competition platform that showcases the skills, character and passion of the construction industry through competition.   (Photo courtesy of the National Equipment League ) Additional competitors in the first events include Mike Simon (AKA Dirt Perfect), Andrew Camarata, Dave Buchakian and Geoff Dodge. Mr. Digg Ryan Williams served as a member of the broadcast team.   (Photo courtesy of the National Equipment League ) The first series of National Equipment League events can be seen on the Hyundai Construction Equipment North America YouTube and Facebook channels.   (Photo courtesy of the National Equipment League )

    The newly founded National Equipment League has crowned Bryan Furnace as its first champion after four hotly contested events, hosted by HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America.

    The National Equipment League is a new entertainment and competition platform that showcases the skills, character and passion of the construction industry through competition.

    Furnace, of Howell, Mich., is the owner/operator of his own earthmoving business who also hosts his own YouTube channel, Diesel & Iron. The competition has been documented over the course of four events, which can be viewed here:

    Additional competitors in the first events include Mike Simon (AKA Dirt Perfect), Andrew Camarata, Dave Buchakian and Geoff Dodge. Mr. Digg Ryan Williams served as a member of the broadcast team. All events were filmed at the HD Hyundai Customer Product Center in Carnesville, Ga., and broadcast via YouTube.

    "The first events proved that skilled heavy equipment operation in head-to-head competition is entertaining, educational and highlights the talents of the workforce in the construction industry," said Bill Elverman, commissioner, National Equipment League.

    "As in any professional sporting event, we see that lead changes, scoreboard jockeying and often just a few seconds between competitors create compelling entertainment. Hyundai hosted a great competition and has shown its commitment to showcasing the talents and passion of the construction industry."

    The first series of National Equipment League events can be seen on the Hyundai Construction Equipment North America YouTube and Facebook channels.

    Additional promotional considerations were made possible by Blue Diamond Attachments.

    For more information on the National Equipment League, email [email protected] or visit EquipmentLeague.com.




