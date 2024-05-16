List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    BTDT Celebrates Milestone, Hires New Marketing Director

    Thu May 16, 2024 - National Edition #11
    CEG


    Dakota Collins has been named BTDT’s new marketing director.
    Photo courtesy of BTDT
    Dakota Collins has been named BTDT’s new marketing director.

    BTDT Inc. is celebrating its 15th year in business and will soon unveil a new, more dynamic website. In addition to a milestone year and website unveiling, the company also is bringing on a new marketing director, Dakota Collins.

    Collins, who has more than a decade of experience at his family's trucking firm, Collins Trucking, based in Jackson, Ga., is a Georgia Southern University graduate with a degree in logistics and marketing. This lends a new approach to the overall scope of BTDT's marketing endeavor, according to the company.

    BTDT was founded by U.S. Marine Corp veteran Tim O'Malley following a career in the construction equipment industry. He started his career with Caterpillar and Komatsu before moving on to Daewoo/Doosan.

    BTDT is an exclusive U.S. distributor of SNS products, a manufacturer of specialty products for the construction equipment industry, supplying a wide range of excavator and wheel loader attachments.

    SNS utilizes a comprehensive Structural Test System to pursue Zero Defect design and manufacturing of all products. The staff and engineers for R&D provide BTDT with high-quality products and work hand-in-hand for first rate post-sale service, the company said.

    SNS produces a broad array of booms, arms and attachment configurations, and BTDT specializes primarily in the product applications for excavator conversion products such high-reach, long-reach and material handler booms with a wide array of attachments.

    For more information, call at 770/335-4360; email [email protected] or [email protected]. CEG




