Photo courtesy of BTDT Dakota Collins has been named BTDT’s new marketing director.

BTDT Inc. is celebrating its 15th year in business and will soon unveil a new, more dynamic website. In addition to a milestone year and website unveiling, the company also is bringing on a new marketing director, Dakota Collins.

Collins, who has more than a decade of experience at his family's trucking firm, Collins Trucking, based in Jackson, Ga., is a Georgia Southern University graduate with a degree in logistics and marketing. This lends a new approach to the overall scope of BTDT's marketing endeavor, according to the company.

BTDT was founded by U.S. Marine Corp veteran Tim O'Malley following a career in the construction equipment industry. He started his career with Caterpillar and Komatsu before moving on to Daewoo/Doosan.

BTDT is an exclusive U.S. distributor of SNS products, a manufacturer of specialty products for the construction equipment industry, supplying a wide range of excavator and wheel loader attachments.

SNS utilizes a comprehensive Structural Test System to pursue Zero Defect design and manufacturing of all products. The staff and engineers for R&D provide BTDT with high-quality products and work hand-in-hand for first rate post-sale service, the company said.

SNS produces a broad array of booms, arms and attachment configurations, and BTDT specializes primarily in the product applications for excavator conversion products such high-reach, long-reach and material handler booms with a wide array of attachments.

For more information, call at 770/335-4360; email [email protected] or [email protected]. CEG

Today's top stories